FCANC Price Survey Protects Consumers' Rights to Affordable Funerals

WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina (FCANC) has released its first funeral price survey, a compilation of costs for basic services, cremations and burials from 728 funeral homes in 263 cities and towns across the state.

The nonprofit, all-volunteer consumer advocacy group posted the 2021 price survey on its website www.funeralsnc.org as part of its dedication to protecting a person's right to choose a meaningful and affordable funeral.

Every two years the Alliance will conduct its statewide price survey by collecting, compiling and publishing it online.

"Funeral and burial arrangements are the third largest purchase we make after our homes and vehicles. It's important that anyone planning a funeral—often under time constraints and emotional stress—can compare costs and know what to expect," says Sara Williams, FCANC Board president.

FCANC Board members and volunteers contacted more than 700 funeral homes seeking current prices for three comparable listings: basic services, direct cremation and immediate burial. Listed by city in alphabetical order, the price survey includes the names, addresses, phone numbers and links to funeral homes' websites.

Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory in Burlington was contacted by FCANC for the price survey.

"I'm all for price lists on websites because they help people make informed decisions," says Lowe Funeral Director, Embalmer and Crematory Manager Jay Roberts. "We've had our prices easily accessible online for more than 10 years."

The Federal Trade Commission may soon require all funeral homes to post price lists on their websites. Currently under regulatory review, the Funeral Rule is the only federal legislation that regulates the funeral industry.

"Never has the importance of access to affordable and ethical funeral care been more relevant than amid the ongoing pandemic," adds FCANC President Williams.

For more information, visit www.FuneralsNC.org.

About Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina

Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina (FCANC) was formed in January 2020 when three chapters merged to become one and serve the entire state. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocates for the interests of funeral consumers and helps individuals and families save money and frustration when planning a funeral or purchasing funeral services and goods. FCANC does not have funds available to help with funeral expenses but offers resources on how to save money. FCANC is affiliated with the national Funeral Consumers Alliance based in Vermont. www.funeralsnc.org

SOURCE Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina