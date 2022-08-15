FCancer and 1208 Productions Unveil LayDeez

1208 Productions Continues Pledge to Raise a Quarter Million Dollars with NFTs for FCancer in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCancer, the 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to advancing health equity through early detection and prevention programs and by providing resources to navigate, manage and cope with cancer, and 1208 Productions are excited to announce that they will continue on their mission of pushing the boundaries of NFTs with a goal to raise over $250,000 for the organization in 2022 through exclusive NFT releases. Launching this summer, FCancer x 1208 Productions will be unveiling LayDeez [ https://twitter.com/LayDeezNFT ] a new project for women, led by women in support of breast cancer awareness and research.

How It Started:

Over the last year, the phrase "NFTs" (or Non Fungible Tokens) has become a buzzword amongst design buffs, hypebeasts, tech enthusiasts and aspiring art collectors alike. With the intention of using this trending medium for good, in late 2021 long-time techpreneur Michael Roberts shifted the focus of his successful web development brand 1208 Productions to create NFTs that channel creativity with a positive impact.

Roberts' first endeavor in the NFT world, Deez Nuts (Official Nuts) was a playful, cheeky approach that served to raise awareness, and ultimately help combat a cause near and dear to his heart, testicular cancer. The first drop sold out over 10,000 pieces in the first two hours, including the rare Deez Nuts x FCancer 'Nut' which saw $50,000 donated back to the organization's critical work. The success of this Robert's first NFT sale ignited the entrepreneur to officially commit to a goal of raising a quarter million dollars for FCancer by the end of the year.

Most recently, Deez Nuts partnered with: FCancer once again to launch a digital Arcade and Casino, known as the Nutcade and Nutsino, in which 1208 Productions committed to donating a portion of profits back to the organization's critical work in advancing health equity through early detection and preventions programs.

"It has been such a wonderful experience working with the Deez Nuts / LayDeez team! Not only are they focused on providing opportunities for women in web3, they're also focused on using their platform and projects for good. They have already donated 50k to FCancer in 2021 and pledged another 50k this year. We are so excited to grow this relationship and continue making an impact in the Cancer space with the Deez Nuts team!" - Julie Greenbaum Co-Founder FCancer

Women Take the Lead: Working Towards The Quarter Million Dollar Pledge

In celebration of unstoppable feminine forces, 1208 Productions brought in a robust female leadership team to oversee a female focused charitable initiative. This new NFT collection will include special 1 for 1 characters designed in collaboration with FCancer which represent women who have endured a mastectomy to empower, uplift and represent the strength of women at every stage of their cancer journey.

LayDeez has pledged to donate $50,000 of proceeds from this NFT drop to FCancer to help and support those impacted by Breast Cancer and other female related cancer

For more information on upcoming drops, please visit www.letsfcancer.org .

ABOUT 1208 PRODUCTIONS

Techpreneur, Michael Roberts started 1208 Productions 6 years ago to follow his passion and utilize his creativity to build video games. The company's first mobile game was picked up by both Apple and Google worldwide and eventually gained the attention of some of the top game publishers in the world. One of 1208's first two mobile games held a #1 game spot on a global level and garnered over 300 million downloads among their portfolio.

In 2021, Roberts transited 1208 Productions out of mobile game development to channel the same creativity with a charitable impact. Over the past year, 1208 Productions has offered technical and creative support to renowned drops including JRNY and NEO Tokyo and has put NFT and Play to Earn Games as their primary focus for the foreseeable future. 1208 Productions is the leading creative force behind Deez Nuts, LayDeez and more. For more information, please visit www.1208productions.com .

ABOUT FCANCER

FCancer is a 501(c)3 nonprofit in the United States and a registered Canadian charity dedicated to improving health outcomes by providing early detection, prevention, and support programs that advances health equity for individuals and communities affected by cancer. For more information, please visit www.letsfcancer.org .

