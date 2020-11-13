FCA's Windsor Assembly Plant Kicks Off Production of 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is now rolling off the line at Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will start arriving in dealerships before the end of the year, giving families the option of the first and still the only plug-in hybrid minivan in the industry or available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability combined with class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, both equipped with more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry and a more athletic, refreshed exterior and interior design.

"FCA invented the minivan segment, and the new-for-2021 Chrysler Pacifica continues to drive our leadership and innovation," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Whether it's all-weather driving capability with Stow 'n Go seating or more than 80 MPGe and no range anxiety with the only plug-in hybrid minivan in the segment, the new Chrysler Pacifica gives families what they want and options that best fit their busy lives."

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will continue to feature two powertrain options on all four Pacifica models, including the 3.6-liter Pentastar engine with 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. The Pacifica Hybrid powertrain achieves up to 30 miles of all electric range, 80 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent electric) and greater than 500 miles of total driving range.

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica opened for orders in September, at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $35,045, with AWD available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $38,040 (all prices exclude destination). The Pacifica Hybrid starts at an MSRP of $39,995 and continues to be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any state and local credits.

Redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers the most advanced AWD system in its class and is the only vehicle to offer AWD along with Stow 'n Go seating. The vehicle will also offer 97 standard safety features – the most standard safety features in the industry.

New LED lights and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) join Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop, electronic stability control (ESC), Full Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Lane Departure Warning, eight air bags and more as standard safety features. All told, the 2021 Pacifica features 116 standard and available safety and security features.

The Chrysler Pacifica's AWD system – the first available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004 – is fully automatic and is the only one in the segment capable of transferring 100 percent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency.

The AWD system also employs a brake-lock differential system to help enhance traction, with fully automatic torque distribution between each wheel. If one wheel on an axle loses traction, the system applies the brake to the low-traction wheel, redirecting torque through the differential to the wheel with more traction.

The AWD system engages automatically, based on a variety of sensor inputs that signal when enhanced traction is beneficial, including:

Cold exterior temperature

Use of windshield wipers

Slip detected at the front wheels

Heavy acceleration at certain vehicle speeds, such as overtaking during passing

Electronic stability control activation

Abrupt steering or sudden throttle inputs

Rough road conditions/grades

The Pacifica Hybrid remains the perfect family vehicle, offering seating capacity for up to seven passengers, with second-row captain's chairs and third-row Stow 'n Go seating. Family-friendly functionality features include hands-free sliding doors and liftgate.

The segment's first hybrid vehicle features an FCA-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. The Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

The 2021 Pacifica's new exterior design expression is much more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues. A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional center console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system, standard across the 2021 Pacifica lineup, includes a largest-in-class 10.1-inch standard touchscreen, which is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces. The system is five times faster and allows for up to five unique profiles, along with a valet mode, features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and brings in-vehicle Amazon Alexa capabilities, so Alexa functions utilized in the home can now be done inside the vehicle.

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica also gives parents a bird's-eye view of their most precious cargo thanks to the new FamCAM interior camera, which delivers a best-in-class, high-definition image and allows the driver a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row and even allows them to zoom in on passengers. Another first for the segment, new USB Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster than standard USB outlets.

