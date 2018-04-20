FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards

Area 23 made history for the second year in a row at the Manny Awards, taking home the same coveted titles as last year – which was the first time that any agency was able to win all three top awards at once. This was Area 23's third time being honored as Agency of the Year, its fourth time as Most Creative Agency and its third consecutive time as Most Admired Agency. This is the eighth time in nine years that an FCB Health Network agency has been crowned Most Creative Agency.

"These record-breaking honors are a testament to the extremely innovative work our teams are doing, day to day, and their willingness to constantly push the boundaries on what has been done before in the healthcare space. Seeing these results only motivates us to keep going – and the best is yet to come," said Renée Mellas, executive vice president and co-managing director of Area 23.

These wins fuel the momentum sparked by the network at Cannes Lions 2017. Area 23 led the charge at Cannes, becoming the first U.S. agency to secure the distinguished Healthcare Agency of the Year title, as well as the first health agency to earn an Innovation Lion and an unprecedented two Glass Lions (only 12 have been awarded in total at the Festival to date).

On this year's awards, Dana Maiman, FCB Health Network CEO and President and Med Ad News' 2017 Industry Person of the Year, said: "We are incredibly proud of the groundbreaking achievements of our FCB Health family – not only at this show, but across the board. The Manny Award honors speak to the caliber of work that our agencies put forward, the relationships they sustain with their clients, as well as the level of thriving talent at our network."

The full list of Manny Award wins for the FCB Health Network includes:

Area 23

Agency of the Year – Category I

Most Admired Agency

Most Creative Agency

Best Interactive Physician Campaign: Anti-Trafficking Exam

Best Point-of-Care Campaign: Lartruvo

FCB Health

Best Professional Campaign: Stiolto

"Our big wins across so many categories, including professional, consumer, digital and medical devices, are incredible," said Tim Hawkey, co-managing director and executive creative director of Area 23. "Our goal is always to create the best content for our clients, and being recognized for transforming and positively impacting healthcare advertising is the ultimate win."

FCB Health Network Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy added: "I am proud of our bold commitment to delivering the best-in-class creative work – campaign after campaign and year after year. We strive to produce truly impactful work, and I couldn't be happier about our historic wins."

The 2018 Med Ad News Manny Awards were held on April 19 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcb-health-and-area-23-make-history-at-the-2018-manny-awards-300633868.html

SOURCE FCB Health