FCB Health and Colin's Hope: Water Safety Resources Join Forces to Launch NotOutOfTheWater.com During This Year's National Water Safety Month

May is National Water Safety Month, a collaborative national effort to bring attention to aquatic safety. In recognition of this month, FCB Health and Colin's Hope will strategically promote water safety on all company social media channels, with the hashtag #NotOutOfTheWater.

According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, drowning is the #1 cause of unintentional injury–related death in children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for children ages 1 to 14.

The newly launched website NotOutOfTheWater.com aims to be a true resource for parents and caregivers by informing audiences about drowning symptoms that can occur even after leaving water and acknowledging that drowning does not take place solely when submerged. Moreover, the site clarifies proper terminology and dispels myths and misconceptions about drowning, providing parents and caregivers with the most accurate information so that they can act accordingly.

"Drowning is fast, silent, and preventable. This year marks the 10-year anniversary of our son Colin's death and the launch of Colin's Hope," said Colin's Hope founders Jeff and Jana Holst. "We are proud of all that Colin's Hope has accomplished in the last decade and are passionately committed to doing all that we can to ensure that no other family loses a child to drowning. Drowning remains the #1 cause of unintentional injury-related death for children ages 1 to 4 and a leading cause for ages 1 to 14, yet drowning is preventable. Please educate yourselves and change your behaviors to be safer around water. We challenge you to "Be a Water Guardian". Together, we can achieve the vision of a world where no child drowns."

Drowning is a complex public health issue that requires a multifaceted prevention approach. This campaign strives to save lives and bring to light that drowning, in most cases, is a silent event, one that can happen quickly and without splashing or calls for help. Drowning can even happen hours later. Parent and caregiver awareness is absolutely necessary to prevent drowning.

"Recognizing the impact of the work that we produce, I am very proud of my team for bringing awareness to something that can help save lives. National Water Safety Month is a significant opportunity to roll out cohesive programming to promote water safety, in particular with the startling statistics of child deaths due to drowning," said Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Health.

FCB Health and Colin's Hope challenge all parents and adults to be Water Guardians for children. Learn more about drowning after leaving water and proper water safety by visiting NotOutOfTheWater.com and by taking the Colin's Hope Water Safety Quiz at www.colinshope.org/quiz.

Colin's Hope is a Texas based water safety and drowning prevention organization. Colin's Hope was formed in August 2008 after 4-year-old, Colin Holst fatally drowned in a public lifeguarded pool in South Austin. Upon learning that drowning is the #1 cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause for ages 1 to 14, yet drowning is preventable – Colin's parents, Jeff and Jana Holst founded the organization.

Over 10 years, Colin's Hope has become the trusted water safety resource in Texas, a leader in drowning prevention across the nation and a recognized global partner in drowning prevention. Colin's Hope is a partner in the U.S. CPSC Pool Safety campaign and serves in leadership roles with The Texas Drowning Prevention Alliance, The National Drowning Prevention Alliance, the Central Texas Water Safety Coalition and Safe Kids Austin; and the Holsts are founding members of the Families United to Prevent Drowning Collective. Visit www.colinshope.org to learn more.

