FCB Health Network Introduces New Training Program, The Residency

The Residency is an exclusive six-week program for new FCB Health Network hires who are also new to healthcare. It was developed through the collaboration of multi disciplinary leaders at all levels of the Network and builds on the success of the continuing curriculum program, REBOOT and other unique talent-focused initiatives. The Residency focuses on tailored curriculum and key themes, including Why Healthcare Matters, Pharma 101, Applying Pharma and Knowing Your Audience.

"If you think healthcare advertising isn't for you, or that perhaps the jump from consumer to healthcare is too great, it's time to take another look," said Kathleen Nanda, managing director of FCB Health New York. "The goal of The Residency is to help make the transition as smooth as possible and give diverse talent their own personal 'CliffsNotes' for the exciting and ever-changing healthcare industry."

The Residency recently completed a six-week pilot program that trained seven employees and is currently accepting new applicants. To learn more and to apply, please visit The Residency on LinkedIn.

