FCB Health Network Launches New Offering: Solve(d)

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FCB Health Network chief commercial officer Michael Guarino today announced the launch of Solve(d), the Network's new offering that enhances the evidence-based planning and execution of its clients' healthcare marketing strategies and tactics. Solve(d) offers project, consulting and agency-of-record services including marketing analytics, predictive modeling, media planning and buying, CRM strategy, data visualization, multidimensional segmentation, KOL mapping and more.

"Sorting through the tremendous amounts of data and translating that complex information into actionable solutions is truly the next generation of Big Data," said Guarino. "Solve(d) is our answer to using that data to make better, more informed decisions that communicate the brand narrative and help drive health behavior change."

Solve(d) is comprised of a diverse team of data scientists, data visualizers, business intelligence analysts and media specialists whose diverse backgrounds uniquely position the offering to make data relevant, understandable and actionable.

"The vision for Solve(d) is to make data more human," said FCB Health Network chief analytics officer and Solve(d) managing director Ken Beatty. "Our goal is to boost the effectiveness of healthcare marketing performance by improving interactions with data. Solve(d) fully integrates strategic insights, allowing us to seamlessly plan and execute engagement plans that deliver on the promises of data science."

Solve(d)'s work has already been recognized with a MM&M Awards 2018 nomination in the use of data/analytics category for the team's novel segmentation and insight solution, Q-id. The offering builds upon IPG's commitment to data and data culture, including its recent acquisition of premier data management provider Acxiom. For more information on Solve(d), visit Solved.Health.

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world's most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,800 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes Area 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LondonealthH, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCure, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Studio Rx Productions and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named "Agency of the Year" by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received "Most Creative Agency" honors. Cannes Lions, the world's preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its Area 23 unit "Healthcare Agency of the Year" in 2017, and named FCB Health Network "Healthcare Network of the Year" in 2018.

