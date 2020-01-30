FCB Health Network's Solve(d) Earns Top International Security Certification

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FCB Health announced today that Solve(d) has become the first Network agency to achieve International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification for marketing services – an internationally recognized standard of excellence. The certification – from one of the world's leading ISO management systems registrars, National Quality Assurance (NQA) – is a prestigious set of standards for information security. This certification is extremely rare in the advertising sector.

Launched in October 2018, Solve(d) expands FCB Health's healthcare marketing capabilities across analytics and engagement by making data more human. With data and media at the crux of the business, responsible data protection is of the utmost importance.

To earn its certification, Solve(d)'s team of data scientists, data visualizers, business intelligence analysts and media specialists underwent a rigorous yearlong internal and external audit process, which included a series of demanding meetings, discussions and significant documentation.

"In today's ever-changing, data-driven world, certifications like the ISO emphasize our commitment to improving information security standards for our clients, their brands and their consumers," said FCB Health Network chief analytics officer and Solve(d) managing director Ken Beatty. "Not only is this achievement a benchmark for good security practice, our clients can rest assured their data is protected no matter where it lives – whether digital, paper-based or in the Cloud."

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world's most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,100 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named "Agency of the Year" by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received "Most Creative Agency" honors. Cannes Lions, the world's preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit "Healthcare Agency of the Year" in 2017, and named FCB Health Network "Healthcare Network of the Year" in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network "Network of the Year."

