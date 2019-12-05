FCB Health New York Named to Medical Marketing & Media's "BEST PLACES TO WORK" For Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, FCB Health New York has been selected by Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) as a "Best Place to Work." For the second time ever, MM&M conducted an industrywide survey to explore what keeps employees truly invested in their work and satisfied in their workplace, and FCB Health New York was highlighted once again as one of the most prominent and progressive agencies in the large agency category.

"This award is so meaningful because it validates our relentless focus on our people first and foremost," said Dana Maiman, president and CEO of FCB Health Network. "We are never finished striving to make FCB Health New York and the entire FCB Health Network the best environment for the most talented and dedicated people in the industry."

MM&M's "Best Places to Work" initiative invited participating agencies to distribute survey questionnaires to their employees. After collating the scores and narrowing down a shortlist, MM&M convened a panel of staff and external judges — experts in talent recruitment within the healthcare marketing sector — to pick the winners.

"Given the intense degree of competition for A-list talent, agencies need to continue to invest in all aspects of their culture," said Larry Dobrow, senior editor, MM&M. "The ones honored in our Best Places to Work program are the ones who have taken the extra step to bolster the professional and personal lives of their employees - and are enjoying the benefits in terms of recruitment and retention."

The accolade further reinforces FCB Health New York's commitment to its talented people, its innovative products and its imaginative client work. Visit www.FCBHealthNY.com to learn how you can join the team. We are never finished adding to our incredible team.

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world's most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,100 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named "Agency of the Year" by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received "Most Creative Agency" honors. Cannes Lions, the world's preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit "Healthcare Agency of the Year" in 2017, and named FCB Health Network "Healthcare Network of the Year" in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network "Network of the Year."

SOURCE FCB Health Network