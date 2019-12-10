FCB Named "Network of the Year" at 2019 Clio Health Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FCB was named "Network of the Year" by the 2019 Clio Health Awards today, while AREA 23 was named "Agency of the Year" for the third consecutive year. FCB took home a total of 26 accolades, including 22 for FCB Health Network agencies AREA 23, FCB Health New York and FCB Health Brasil; two for FCB Canada; one for FCB Chicago, and one for FCB New York.

In addition to "Agency of the Year," an honor presented to the agency that receives the most overall Clio statue points for entries submitted across all medium types, AREA 23 earned a prestigious Clio Grand for its client Lartruvo's "Get Up Alarm Clock" campaign.

"We are thrilled that our work is being celebrated by this iconic competition," said Dana Maiman, FCB Health Network president and CEO. "We're very proud of the work we're doing on so many life-changing brands, and are never finished pushing creative boundaries in health advertising."

The full list of FCB's Clio Health wins includes:

FCB: "Network of the Year"

AREA 23: "Agency of the Year"

AREA 23: CLIO GRAND – Social Media (Pharmaceutical) – Lartruvo for "Get Up Alarm Clock"

– Social Media (Pharmaceutical) – Lartruvo for "Get Up Alarm Clock" AREA 23: GOLD WINNER – Branded Entertainment & Content (Pharmaceutical) – Constant Therapy for " One Word "

" AREA 23: SILVER WINNER – Film (Pharmaceutical) – Constant Therapy for " One Word "

" AREA 23: SILVER WINNER – Design (Health & Wellness) – Wavio for "See Sound"

AREA 23: SILVER WINNER – Innovation (Health & Wellness) – Wavio for "See Sound"

AREA 23: SILVER WINNER – Design (Pharmaceutical) – Lartruvo for "Get Up Alarm Clock"

AREA 23: SILVER WINNER – Experiential/Events (Pharmaceutical) – Lartruvo for "Get Up Alarm Clock"

AREA 23: SILVER WINNER – Print & Out of Home Technique (Pharmaceutical) – Trulance for "The Good and The Bad: Perfect Man"

AREA 23: SILVER WINNER – Design (Pharmaceutical) – Synergy Pharmaceuticals for "Toilet Books"

AREA 23: BRONZE WINNER – Print & Out of Home Technique (Pharmaceutical) – Trulance for "The Good and The Bad: Weekend Getaway"

AREA 23: BRONZE WINNER – Innovation (Pharmaceutical) – Lartruvo for "Get Up Alarm Clock"

AREA 23: BRONZE WINNER – Film (Pharmaceutical) – JARDIANCE for "Last Voicemail"

AREA 23: BRONZE WINNER – Film Technique (Pharmaceutical) – JARDIANCE for "Last Voicemail"

AREA 23: BRONZE WINNER – Print & Out of Home Technique (Pharmaceutical) – ARIKAYCE for "No Defense – King"

AREA 23: BRONZE WINNER – Digital/Mobile (Health & Wellness) – Wavio for "See Sound"

AREA 23: BRONZE WINNER – Print & Out of Home Technique (Pharmaceutical) – Synergy Pharmaceuticals for "Toilet Books"

FCB Health New York: SILVER WINNER – Print (Health & Wellness) – Colin's Hope for "Still Not Out of the Water"

FCB Health New York: BRONZE WINNER – Film (Health & Wellness) – AbbVie Inc. Medical Affairs for "The Shape of Despair"

FCB Health Brasil: BRONZE WINNER – Branded Entertainment & Content (Health & Wellness) – Neve®, the leading toilet paper brand by Kimberly-Clark for "Number 2 Magazine"

FCB Chicago: BRONZE WINNER – Audio Technique (Pharmaceutical) – ALPROLIX for "Infusion Squad"

FCB New York: SILVER WINNER – Branded Entertainment & Content (Health & Wellness) – FDA for "The Real Cost – One Leaves "

" FCB Canada: GOLD WINNER­ – Integrated Campaign (Health & Wellness) – Canadian Down Syndrome Society for "Endangered Syndrome"

FCB Canada: BRONZE WINNER­ – Direct (Health & Wellness) – Canadian Down Syndrome Society for "Endangered Syndrome"

About FCB Global

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating "Never Finished" campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand's past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world's most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,100 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named "Agency of the Year" by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received "Most Creative Agency" honors. Cannes Lions, the world's preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit "Healthcare Agency of the Year" in 2017 and named FCB Health Network "Healthcare Network of the Year" in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network "Network of the Year."

About Clio

The Clio Awards is the esteemed international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate high achievement in advertising, the Clios annually and throughout the year recognize the work, the agencies and the talent -- across advertising, sports, fashion, music, entertainment, and health care -- that push boundaries and establish new precedent. The Clios judging process is known for its democratic approach to recognizing creative excellence. Fewer than 20% of submissions, within a media type, survive the first two rounds from which juries re-evaluate the work to determine Gold, Silver and Bronze statues along with the Shortlist. Less than 5% of all entries receive a statue, and less than 1% receive the coveted Gold Clio. Each jury also has the option of awarding the highest honor, the Grand Clio, to one truly exceptional piece of work in each media type from the chosen Gold statue winners.

