FCBCure Names Tammy Fischer Executive Vice President and Co-Managing Director

Under Fischer's leadership, FCBCure has already seen tremendous growth, through both new business wins and organic progression among existing clients. In this new role, Fischer joins current Managing Director Steven Hebert in leading a staff of 130+ in the company's newly remodeled state-of-the-art offices in Parsippany, New Jersey. Together, the duo will provide business solutions to drive customer value and generate distinctive brand experiences.

Fischer will also partner with Hebert to lead FCBCure in transforming traditional marketing approaches by looking for effective and challenging ways to create industry-leading healthcare brands. Building on FCBCure's momentum over the past 12 months, Fischer and Hebert will focus heavily on talent development, business growth and providing personalized client services to impact and change behavior.

Fischer will help to shape the agency's culture, spearhead new business solutions and amplify talent, with Hebert continuing to be the creative lead for the agency. "I'm happy to have Tammy fully on board at our great New Jersey headquarters," said Hebert. "She has already been very instrumental in our overall growth and client offerings at FCBCure and, together, we will elevate the agency to new pioneering heights."

In addition to this role, Fischer will continue to lead specialized agencies for FCB Health – a position she has held since last year. Fischer will be responsible for modernizing and aligning service offerings and creating new client solutions, while providing support to the existing management teams of FCB Health's robust network of specialized agencies.

Before returning to FCB Health in the agency's well-known "boomerang effect" in 2017, Fischer was Chief Growth Officer for McCann Health North America. She had previously served as President of GSW Worldwide-NY, from 2008 to 2013, and Managing Director of FCB Health, from 2004 to 2008.

"My 'boomerang return' to FCB Health over the past year has been nothing short of amazing. I am delighted to take on this new role at such a meaningful time for FCBCure," said Fischer. "The opportunity to support the agency in its next chapter of growth is beyond exciting, and I look forward to shaping a strong, interconnected community across all of the FCB Health Network."

"Tammy has an industry-wide proven track record, and she uniquely knows how to build and grow agencies," added Maiman. "She's shown her value throughout FCB Health with an incredibly purpose-driven business mindset, and now is the perfect time for her to expand her leadership role within the network. We are proud to have her and Steve collectively leading the charge at FCBCure – our centralized agency right over the bridge, in New Jersey – where we are thrilled to see great growth in talent."

About FCBCure

FCBCure is a spirited band of alchemists, risk-takers, strategists, poets, producers, dreamers, artists and disrupters who believe it's time healthcare marketing got a second opinion. What's needed now is smarter, more differentiated thinking, inspired visual solutions that break through the clutter, and dialogues that create deeply personal connections. This dedication to healing the industry is a philosophy FCBCure lives by and delivers on every day.

FCBCure is a full-service healthcare agency with 130+ full-time employees dedicated to healthcare advertising and promotion for healthcare professionals and consumers across all channels. FCBCure's deep client roster includes Arena, Bayer, Ferring, Aquestive, Heron, Novo Nordisk, Vertex, Merck and Ironwood. For more information, visit www.fcbcure.com.

About FCB Health

FCB Health is one of the world's most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health employs more than 1,500 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes Area 23, Neon, FCBCure, FCB Halesway, ICC, ProHealth, Hudson Global, Trio, Mosaic Group, FCBVio, BX – the Branding Experience Group, and Studio Rx. The FCB Health network was named "Agency of the Year" by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In seven of the past eight years, an FCB Health company has received "Most Creative Agency" honors, and its Area 23 unit was named "Healthcare Agency of the Year" in 2017 by Cannes Lions, the world's preeminent annual creative awards festival.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcbcure-names-tammy-fischer-executive-vice-president-and-co-managing-director-300644659.html

SOURCE FCB Health Network