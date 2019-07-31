FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Appoints Tilson's General Counsel Tim Schneider to the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee Working Group

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, is pleased to announce that Tim Schneider, General Counsel, was recently appointed by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to serve on the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee's (BDAC) Increasing Broadband Investment in Low-Income Communities working group.

Led by Chair Tom Ferree, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Connected Nation and Vice Chair Claude Aiken, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, Schneider will join seventeen distinguished panel members to recommend best practices for states and localities to develop recommendations on how to accelerate the deployment of high-speed Internet access to low-income communities.

"Rural and low-income communities in our country are well-served by Tim's addition to this important advisory council," says Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "Our team is proud of the expertise he'll be able to provide on this ever-increasing need."

In developing recommendations, the Working Group is specifically charged with: 1) identifying regulatory and other barriers that deter the deployment of high-speed broadband infrastructure and services to low-income communities; 2) recommending actions the Commission should consider taking to increase incentives to invest in deployment of high-speed broadband to low-income communities; 3) recommending actions the Commission should consider taking to increase broadband adoption and use among low-income Americans, and examining how the Commission should identify low-income areas where additional action or reform would most increase broadband deployment.

"I'm honored to be appointed to the BDAC," Schneider says. "This is a unique opportunity to pair Tilson's expertise in deploying telecommunications infrastructure across the United States, with my prior state government experience on behalf of low-income utility customers and think strategically about barriers to deployment and adoption nationally."

A graduate of Harvard University and New York University Law School, Schneider joined Tilson in 2017 as general counsel and has since leveraged his telecommunications and energy regulatory expertise to position Tilson as an industry leader on infrastructure consulting and network deployment services. Prior to joining Tilson, Schneider served as Maine's Public Advocate, a four-year gubernatorial appointment, where he represented Maine consumers before the Public Utilities Commission to ensure affordable and high-quality utility services, with particular focus on affordability and access for low income customers. During his tenure, he played a central role in implementing policies promoting expansion of broadband access in Maine, including support for community broadband planning, stabilizing funding for the nationally-recognized Maine School and Library Network, and reforms to pole attachment rules.

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eight consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

