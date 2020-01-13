FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly to Speak at Washington Auto Show's Media Day on Jan. 23

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Communications Commission member Michael O'Rielly will participate in an armchair conversation with John Vincent, a senior reporter at U.S. News & World Report during the 2020 Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day on Jan. 23 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Commissioner O'Rielly is scheduled to appear for a 25-minute engagement from 1:20 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in Hall E of the Convention Center, during Media Day's afternoon programming lineup. Click here to view a full schedule of events for both Media Day and the show's MobilityTalks International public policy conference, which will be held the day prior on Jan. 22.

With the FCC at the center of regulating the future of automotive technology, Commissioner O'Rielly's appearance at The Washington Auto Show will provide journalists with the opportunity to hear from one of the board's three Republican majority members on the future of technology regulation. After a lengthy tenure on Capitol Hill as a Republican staffer focusing on communication policy, Commissioner O'Rielly was appointed by President Barack Obama to the FCC board in 2013.

Commissioner O'Rielly's armchair conversation is one of more than a dozen events being held during The Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day, which will also feature keynote addresses from additional government regulators, plus Eric Meyhofer, the CEO of Uber Advanced Technologies Group. Automakers will be highlighting their latest vehicle releases and safety advancements, with Toyota, Ford, Honda, and Maserati holding dedicated media availabilities during the late morning of Jan. 23.

About The Washington Auto Show

The Washington Auto Show will open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2, and will feature more than 600 new vehicles on display from more than 30 domestic and import automakers. For more information, please visit www.washingtonautoshow.com.

SOURCE Washington Auto Show

Related Links

https://www.washingtonautoshow.com

