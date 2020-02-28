FCC Order on C-Band Spectrum Fatally Flawed; Small Satellite Operators to Challenge Order in Court

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to today's FCC decision on reallocating C-Band spectrum, ABS Global Chairman and CEO Jim Frownfelter said:

"This Order is fatally flawed by its misinterpretations of the Communications Act, and by its numerous arbitrary and capricious conclusions. The Small Satellite Operators (SSOs) are going to be harmed by the unlawful revocation of the right to use 60% of their licensed C-band spectrum, and we will ask the courts to overturn this Order and to instruct the FCC to start the entire process again."

About ABS:

ABS is a global satellite operator and offers a complete range of tailored solutions including broadcasting, data and telecommunication services to broadcasters, service providers, enterprises and government organizations.

ABS operates a fleet of satellites; ABS-2, ABS-2A, ABS-3A ABS-4/Mobisat-1, ABS-6, and ABS-7. The satellite fleet covers over 93% of the world's population across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, CIS and Russia.

Headquartered in Bermuda, ABS has offices in the United States, UAE, South Africa and Asia. ABS is owned by Permira, a European Private Equity firm.

For more information, visit www.absatellite.com.

