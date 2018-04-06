FCC Reduces Restrictions on Cell Phone Signal Boosters: SignalBooster.com

HOUSTON, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalBooster.com lauds the FCC's vote last month to increase the flexibility of the use of consumer cell phone signal boosters. The changes are expected to benefit small businesses, educational institutions, and other organizations or institutions by allowing affordable options to improve wireless coverage and access.

Historically, the FCC's rulings sought to improve signal booster quality and remove interference with wireless carriers' signals, while increasing access to under-served populations. Rural populations, as well as those in dense urban areas experienced difficulties in accessing a clear continuous signal for their mobile devices. Since 2013, the FCC rules have accomplished this goal by having industry manufacturers improve the quality of cellular signal boosters without disrupting wireless carrier signals. Carriers implemented registration protocols to ensure tracking and compliance with use of signal boosters. To date, millions of mobile signal boosters have been sold with few widespread reports of carrier service interruption.

This newest ruling now builds upon the success of the past by expanding the definition of who can use a booster kit. Traditionally, only an individual could use a signal booster for their personal use. As of March 2018, off the shelf cell phone signal booster kits can now be registered not only by individuals but also by businesses, schools, and public agencies like government, fire, police and other institutions. A single retail signal booster kit may now benefit employees, teachers, students, and first responders, thus improving wireless accessibility for exponentially larger groups of people.

Signal boosters, like those available from SignalBooster.com, are designed to improve access to wireless signal spectrums by all cell service providers in United States. By using signal boosters, consumers experience reliable call signals and internet service to all their devices.

Clarification of terms:

The FCC addressed "provider-specific" booster rules that included the following:

Individuals can now share their booster with others, including those who may subscribe to a different carrier, as long as all parties register their devices. Non-Individuals, including partnerships, corporations, associations, state and local governments, and other legal entities may now register and use devices sold in retail kits. Enterprise use is the intent of this ruling, which means a signal booster can now be used by many people instead of just an individual. Carrier registration of boosters is still mandatory, allowing wireless carriers to track who is using these devices and take appropriate action for inappropriate use. Further rule expansion is being explored by the FCC as they invite comment on the use of additional spectrums, expanded consumer notification of devices embedded in vehicles, and widening of the use of Provider-Specific boosters to allow access to any carrier on a consumer booster, not just the one the operator subscribes to.

What is a Signal Booster?

A cellphone signal booster ensures seamless wireless connectivity for residential, vehicle, commercial and industrial use by providing the maximum power and gain that can be achieved from a signal booster.

How It Works.

A mobile signal booster captures the signal from a cell tower using an antenna placed on a home, office, classroom, or vehicle. An outgoing signal is amplified before being sent back to the cell tower. SignalBooster.com offers an array of solutions for homes, vehicles, and businesses.

About SignalBooster.com

SignalBooster.com specializes in consumer, commercial, and industrial cellular and wireless amplification products. For questions regarding any cellular amplification product and its installation for commercial or residential properties, visit the retail store or website's contact page.

Media contact:

Neal Serrano, CSO.

neal.serrano@signalbooster.com

1 (855) 846-2654

SignalBooster.com

7800 Harwin Dr. Ste. A2

Houston, TX 77036

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcc-reduces-restrictions-on-cell-phone-signal-boosters-signalboostercom-300625656.html

SOURCE SignalBooster.com

Related Links

https://www.signalbooster.com

