FCCI CELEBRATES 65 YEARS OF DEDICATION AND SUCCESS

SARASOTA, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group celebrates 65 years of keeping promises, marking the culmination of the hard work and dedication of the teammates who came before and those who live the company's values today.

During FCCI's celebration, keynote speaker, Sebastian Terry, had a powerful message that reminded FCCI of the importance of pursuing our passions, embracing challenges and living a life with purpose. FCCI's Board of Directors shared their insights about continuing its legacy by "Doing what we say we'll do" and putting people first.

FCCI's historical timeline video showcases our milestones and the deep-rooted partnerships that have driven our success since 1959.

"Our 65th Anniversary is a memorable milestone in FCCI's history," said Cina Welch, Esq., CPCU, President & CEO of FCCI Insurance Group. "We are grateful for the trust our agents and policyholders place in us. Since 1959, we are proud to continue keeping our promises."

VIDEO LINK: FCCI's 65th Anniversary "A History of Trust" timeline video

About FCCI Insurance Group – Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 551 contracted agencies and 3,839 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $3 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

