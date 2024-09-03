FCCI Insurance Group Introduces FCCI Specialty Insurance Company: A New Era of Excess and Surplus Solutions

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group is excited for its FCCI Specialty Insurance Company to begin accepting excess and surplus (E&S) lines of business on October 1, 2024.

This company is designed to provide innovative and comprehensive coverage solutions for a wide array of business classes and industries. FCCI's E&S company targets hard-to-place commercial risks through appointed agents, meeting policyholders' unique needs with a focus on speed and service.

FCCI Specialty Insurance Company Rollout Timeline

October 1, 2024 : Florida , Georgia and Texas agents will begin submitting General Liability (GL) and Commercial Excess business to FCCI's new E&S platform.





: , and agents will begin submitting General Liability (GL) and Commercial Excess business to FCCI's new E&S platform. First Quarter of 2025 : The company will be open to receiving GL and Commercial Excess submissions from agents in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, extending its E&S reach to additional states.





: The company will be open to receiving GL and Commercial Excess submissions from agents in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions, extending its E&S reach to additional states. Second Quarter of 2025: Property, Inland Marine and Crime coverage will become available when packaged with GL.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 551 contracted agencies and 3,839 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $3 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

