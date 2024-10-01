FCCI Insurance Group launches Excess & Surplus Lines with FCCI Specialty Insurance Company on October 1, 2024

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group is proud to announce the launch of FCCI Specialty Insurance Company, which is now accepting Excess and Surplus (E&S) lines as of October 1, 2024. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of FCCI's offerings, providing innovative coverage solutions for a wide range of business classes and industries, particularly those with hard-to-place commercial risks.

Initially, appointed agents in Florida, Georgia and Texas will have the opportunity to submit General Liability (GL) and Excess Liability business through FCCI's new E&S platform. FCCI partnered with Cognizant and Duck Creek Technologies to establish a new, modernized Policy Delivery platform to support the E&S business processes with the ability to adapt to changes and deliver exceptional service to agents and policyholders. This targeted approach aims to address the growing need for flexible and robust insurance solutions in markets that face unique challenges.

By the first quarter of 2025, FCCI will further broaden its scope, enabling agents in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions to submit GL and Excess Liability policies, thereby enhancing the company's reach and presence in the E&S marketplace.

"FCCI Specialty gives us the opportunity to complement our current and highly successful existing businesses while positioning us to capture additional business with new products, expanded appetites and customized underwriting, giving our agents even more reasons to partner with FCCI. We're excited that our E&S company has been rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best," said Tracey Pfab, FCCI Executive Vice President and Chief Regional Officer. "FCCI's E&S company enables us to enter this profitable and fast-growing market, meeting the needs of our agents and policyholders. It makes perfect sense!"

Furthering its mission to provide comprehensive risk management options, FCCI Specialty Insurance Company plans to introduce Property, Inland Marine and Crime coverage by the second quarter of 2025. These additional lines will be available when packaged with General Liability and Excess Liability, offering a complete suite of coverage options for businesses facing diverse risks.

FCCI's expansion into the E&S market is a testament to the company's dedication to serving the evolving needs of businesses across various industries. By working with appointed agents, FCCI aims to deliver exceptional service and customized insurance solutions to businesses that require specialized coverage.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 551 contracted agencies and 3,839 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $3 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

SOURCE FCCI Services, Inc