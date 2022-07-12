FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW CLAIM HANDLING VIDEO

Click the video to learn more about how FCCI is on the scene when we are needed most.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its second video in a series of six – "FCCI Claim Handling." In this newest release, a policyholder, agent and claim adjuster tell a story of how FCCI Insurance Group was accessible, responsive and followed through after a catastrophic loss.