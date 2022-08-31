FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW TEAMWORKS VIDEO

Your agent, your insurance carrier and you – a one team approach.

VIDEO LINK: FCCI TeamWorks Video

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its latest video – "FCCI TeamWorks." By partnering together, your independent insurance agent and FCCI can help your business proactively manage risks and lower your net cost of insurance.

This video also enables current and prospective agents and policyholders to learn more about the Company, its values and why they should partner with FCCI for their commercial insurance needs.

Your agent, your insurance carrier and you – a one team approach. Teamworks – FCCI Insurance Group's one team approach in which FCCI teammates and your agent partner with you, the policyholder to protect your business.

For more information about FCCI's TeamWorks program, call (800) 226-3224.

About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI celebrates more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

