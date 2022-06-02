FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW VIDEOS

Click the video to learn more about the extraordinary insurance company that's in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C.

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAbdymH8gn0

SARASOTA, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launches the first of six new videos which highlight the Company, its values, and why current and prospective agents and policyholders should partner with FCCI for their commercial insurance needs. In the first release, "This is FCCI," the video provides an overview of its history, its teammates and how the Company helps businesses thrive, manage risks and face the future with confidence.