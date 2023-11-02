FCCI Insurance Group selects Medcor to provide 24-hour Injury Triage Service to its Workers' Compensation Policyholders

News provided by

FCCI Insurance Group

02 Nov, 2023, 07:45 ET

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group introduced a new 24/7/365 Injury Triage program by partnering with Medcor. The telephone service is available to the employees of FCCI Workers' Compensation policyholders.

Medcor provides telephonic workplace injury screening assessments from highly trained and professional U.S.-based registered nurses when injuries occur or at the onset of injury. Translators are available when needed in more than 200 languages.

"The Medcor Injury Triage hotline is a pre-claim solution that gives workplace employees access to immediate medical guidance and improved outcomes. It further helps to avoid unnecessary medical treatments, reduce claims and lower insurance costs," said Garth Crow, Executive Vice President and Chief Claim Officer at FCCI Insurance Group.

Medcor has handled more than four million triage calls since the program's inception, with 90% of incoming calls answered in under 60 seconds. All calls are recorded for quality assurance and case documentation.

"Injury triage is about assessing the extent and urgency of non-life-threatening injuries and advising injured employees on the appropriate level of care at the right time," said Patrick Kelly, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Medcor. "We're pleased to partner with FCCI to offer this valuable service to their Workers' Compensation policyholders."

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 575 contracted agencies and 4,054 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written through agents in 46 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $2.8 billion in assets, $1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.

About Medcor

Founded in 1984, Medcor helps companies reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. Medcor clients include large, medium and small companies and private and public firms across a range of industries. Medcor is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois, and operates throughout the United States and Canada.

SOURCE FCCI Insurance Group

