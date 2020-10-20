FCCI Insurance Group Writes First Policy In Pennsylvania

"The binding of our first Pennsylvania account is exhilarating – it's the culmination of much planning and hard work by all those working diligently behind the scenes to make this happen," said FCCI underwriter, Eric Fudoli. "I couldn't be more excited for the Babb Agency. We worked side-by-side through the underwriting and quote process to 'seal the deal.' It was a wonderful experience, and I look forward to many more."

"Babb, Inc., has worked closely with FCCI since our entrance into Florida in 2010. The announcement of their official expansion into Pennsylvania thrilled us, as we know their capabilities very well," added Ronald Livingston Jr., president of Babb, Inc. "We anticipate further growing our successful partnership with FCCI and are pleased to say we bound coverage for their first new client in Pennsylvania."

FCCI's Pennsylvania operations are being coordinated through FCCI's Mid-Atlantic Region, which is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and also operates in Maryland and Washington, D.C. The launch in Pennsylvania brings the total number of states in which FCCI operates to 20 and Washington, D.C., the location of FCCI's last geographic expansion in 2016.

In addition to commercial insurance and contract surety, FCCI offers unparalleled risk control services, medical management, and prompt and fair claim handling, with the goal of developing and sustaining strong, long-term business relationships with its agents and policyholders. FCCI, which was founded in 1959, has $2.5 billion in assets and is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

For more about FCCI, go to www.fcci-group.com or call (800) 226-3224.

