SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group is proud to announce that for the 16th consecutive year (2009-2024), it has been named one of Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For. Rising five spots in the standings this year, it ranked #5 in the "Large Companies" category.

This recognition is a testament to its dedicated teammates and the supportive, innovative culture they have built together.

"We don't just have employees – we have teammates who work together to deliver our company promises." Post this FCCI ranked #5 in Florida Trend’s "Best Companies to Work For" in 2024!

"At FCCI, our people make the difference. We don't just have employees – we have teammates who work together to deliver our company promises," said Ann Driscoll, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "They're our most valued asset, and we make sure to treat them that way. Our teammates uphold FCCI's long-standing traditions of building relationships, serving others and giving back to the community. Being recognized as one of the 'Best Companies to Work For' not only validates our commitment to cultivating a supportive and dynamic work environment but also inspires us to continue setting the standard for excellence and employee satisfaction."

FCCI believes a positive and empowering work environment results in exceptional customer service to agents and policyholders which drives success for everyone.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 551 contracted agencies and 3,839 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $3 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

