FCCN Spectral Capital Welcomes Derrick Youngblood to Advisory Board Strengthening Global Sales Strategy for Vogon Decentralized Cloud Platform

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCN Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN), a leading innovator in decentralized cloud technology and advanced quantum ledger solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Derrick Youngblood to its Advisory Board. With over 20 years of expertise in sales leadership and technical innovation, Derrick will play a strategic role in guiding FCCN's expansion of its Vogon decentralized edge and hybrid cloud platform across 16 global regions.

Currently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Tekumo (OTC: TKMO), Derrick has demonstrated exceptional success in building and managing global sales teams, cultivating partnerships, and driving growth across diverse technology markets. His experience aligns perfectly with FCCN Spectral Capital's goal to establish Vogon as a leading decentralized solution by leveraging Managed Service Provider (MSP) partnerships globally. Derrick's appointment underscores FCCN's commitment to partnering with companies like Tekumo, empowering MSPs with scalable, edge-based cloud solutions that are robust, secure, and sustainable.

"Joining FCCN Spectral Capital's Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity, especially as we advance Vogon's presence and Tekumo technology across global markets through a world-class MSP network," said Derrick Youngblood. "I look forward to assisting FCCN in identifying and equipping partners with high-performance, decentralized cloud solutions, enabling them to succeed in today's competitive IT landscape and to contributing to both of our company's strategic growth and global market reach."

FCCN Spectral Capital's Chairman, Sean Brehm, expressed his enthusiasm: "Derrick's deep industry insight, coupled with his proven sales leadership and technical background, makes him a powerful force in expanding FCCN's global MSP reach in partnering with Tekumo. His ability to foster innovative partnerships and future-proof solutions aligns perfectly with our goals for Vogon's decentralized cloud platform. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to impactful, long-term value creation, Derrick's addition to our Advisory Board reinforces our dedication to building a transformative, resilient infrastructure for the future."

With Derrick's assistance and influence, FCCN Spectral Capital aims to solidify Vogon's footprint in the MSP market, delivering revolutionizing edge and hybrid cloud solutions that support partners like Tekumo and clients across each of the 16 targeted global regions.

About FCCN Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN)

Based in Seattle, Washington, FCCN Spectral Capital is a leading innovator in decentralized cloud solutions, powered by advanced quantum ledger technology. Through Vogon, its flagship edge and hybrid cloud platform, FCCN is committed to delivering scalable, secure, and transformative cloud solutions for global markets. By fostering MSP partnerships worldwide, FCCN is setting new standards in decentralized infrastructure and data security for the future. For more information, please visit Spectral Capital.

About Tekumo (OTC: TKMO)

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Tekumo connects a global network of skilled professionals with intelligent service platforms designed to optimize field services, asset management, and remote monitoring. Tekumo empowers its partners to deliver high-quality, adaptable services, helping them expand capabilities and stay competitive across traditional and emerging markets. Through innovation and collaboration, Tekumo is redefining service delivery in today's technology landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in FCCN's business; competitive factors in the market(s) in which FCCN operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in FCCN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

