FCH Acquires Axiflow Technologies

Expands Hygienic Process Capabilities presence into twin-screw pump arena.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCH has completed the acquisition of Axiflow Technologies, a specialist in sanitary twin-screw pump solutions serving the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The acquisition strengthens FCH's position as a technology-driven manufacturer in hygienic fluid handling applications.

Axiflow is recognized for its proprietary twin-screw pump technology designed for demanding sanitary environments requiring product integrity, reliability, and cleanability. The addition of Axiflow enhances FCH's technical capabilities and expands its ability to support customers with complex, high-purity process requirements.

Axiflow will continue to operate with commercial autonomy, maintaining its existing sales organization, customer relationships, and technical focus. Its engineering and manufacturing experts will collaborate with FCH's broader technical resources to enhance application support and long-term product availability.

"The addition of Axiflow to the FCH platform enhances our ability to meet the needs of sanitary process customers," said Scott Kerns, CEO of FCH. "By combining Axiflow's specialized twin-screw pump technology with FCH's resources, we can deliver more responsive service and a broader range of reliable, high-quality solutions, while preserving the technical focus and customer relationships that define Axiflow."

The acquisition, the ninth since Audax Private Equity acquired FCH in 2022, represents a strategic step in FCH's continued investment in proprietary technology and manufacturing capabilities serving hygienic and high-performance process markets.

ABOUT FCH:

FCH specializes in providing highly engineered sanitary and high-purity flow components for market-critical applications within the data cooling, food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. For more information, visit the FCH website, at www.fchinc.com.

ABOUT AUDAX PRIVATE EQUITY:

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading middle market investment firm with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, over 185 employees, and 85-plus investment professionals. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has invested in more than 160 platforms and 1,200 add-on acquisitions. Through our disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute on organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value.

Audax Private Equity is a part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with approximately $36 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

