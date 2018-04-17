FCI Advisors digitizes client engagement with InvestCloud

FCI Advisors has been using InvestCloud's document storage apps since 2014. The wealth manager has now added new functionality from InvestCloud to give clients the ability to interact with their wealth in more ways online. It allows them to monitor allocations, securities and transactions, and to review performance.

The client portal also stores relevant documents and provides news content so clients can access information in one place.

Rachel Stewart, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at FCI Advisors, said: "Digital isn't just for the latest generation of investors – many clients are already looking for new ways to interact with their wealth. This is what the InvestCloud digital platform does for us – allowing us to serve today's investors and give them the tools they need while also providing for the next generation of clients. It allows us to further our mission to counsel investors, steward their assets and create peace of mind."

The digital platform is powered by the InvestCloud Digital Warehouse. Going beyond simple information storage, the Digital Warehouse aggregates data from multiple systems and custodians and integrates it into meaningful information that is securely stored. This includes external news and social media sources, alongside market and portfolio data.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, FCI Advisors is a registered investment adviser with more than $8.1 billion in assets under management. It provides financial advice and investment management for institutions and high-net-worth private investors.

John Wise, Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of InvestCloud, said: "There is a desperate need for the wealth industry to go digital. Wealth managers are being fired by more than two-thirds of millennials who inherit wealth, and more than 70 percent of investors are interested in a digital platform for investing. This isn't a future problem: this is an issue that is already threatening the bottom line for wealth managers."

Wise added: "We are proud to work with forward-thinking firms such as FCI Advisors. By combining their long heritage and expertise in financial advice with an intuitive, involved and individual digital platform, they are leading the way in building better relationships with their clients and delivering superior performance."

About InvestCloud, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with a global presence, InvestCloud develops first-class , financial digital solutions, pre-integrated into the cloud. By empowering investors and managers with a single version of the integrated truth through its unique digital platform, InvestCloud creates beautifully designed client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding library of digital modular apps. The result? Powerful products for individual investors and institutions alike, assembled on-demand to meet clients' specific needs.

Today the InvestCloud platform supports over $1.7 trillion of assets across 670 diverse clients – from wealth managers, institutional investors & institutional asset managers to family offices, asset services companies, financial platforms & banks.

For more information, visit www.investcloud.com.

