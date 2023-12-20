FCP ANNOUNCES $28.2 MILLION SALE OF STEWART'S MILL APARTMENTS IN DOUGLASVILLE, GA

News provided by

FCP

20 Dec, 2023, 12:25 ET

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP® announces the sale of Stewart's Mill Apartments in the West Atlanta suburb of Douglasville, GA to Viking Capital for $28.2 million. The 188-unit apartment community was acquired by FCP in March 2020 in a portfolio acquisition along with two other Atlanta apartment communities.

"FCP is pleased to have completed the successful execution of our business plan at Stewart's Mill, providing the property with numerous capital improvements and amenity upgrades to improve the resident experience," said FCP's Michael Errichetti. "We appreciate the smooth transaction process with Viking Capital and are confident they will be an excellent steward of the property."

Stewart's Mill is located at 3421 Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville, less than one mile from the I-20/Fairburn Road interchange and convenient to major Atlanta job corridors along with retail centers, restaurants, and recreational activities.

FCP extends its appreciation to Nathan Swenson, Wesley Kenney, Brooks Colquitt, and Robert Yates of Cushman & Wakefield Southeast Multifamily Advisory Group for their representation of the seller.

About FCP
FCP® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $12.4 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

Media Contact: 

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC  

[email protected]

301-661-1448   

SOURCE FCP

Also from this source

FCP PROVIDES $22 MILLION IN PREFERRED EQUITY FOR CHARLOTTE, NC DEVELOPMENT AND GREENVILLE, SC EXISTING MULTIFAMILY

FCP PROVIDES $22 MILLION IN PREFERRED EQUITY FOR CHARLOTTE, NC DEVELOPMENT AND GREENVILLE, SC EXISTING MULTIFAMILY

FCP® announces $22 million in preferred equity has been invested through its Structured Investments platform to finance two multifamily transactions: ...
FCP NAMED AS A PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT

FCP NAMED AS A PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT

FCP® was named as a "2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management" for companies with 50 to 99 employees as announced by Pensions & Investments...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.