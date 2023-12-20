FCP ANNOUNCES $28.2 MILLION SALE OF STEWART'S MILL APARTMENTS IN DOUGLASVILLE, GA

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces the sale of Stewart's Mill Apartments in the West Atlanta suburb of Douglasville, GA to Viking Capital for $28.2 million. The 188-unit apartment community was acquired by FCP in March 2020 in a portfolio acquisition along with two other Atlanta apartment communities.

"FCP is pleased to have completed the successful execution of our business plan at Stewart's Mill, providing the property with numerous capital improvements and amenity upgrades to improve the resident experience," said FCP's Michael Errichetti. "We appreciate the smooth transaction process with Viking Capital and are confident they will be an excellent steward of the property."

Stewart's Mill is located at 3421 Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville, less than one mile from the I-20/Fairburn Road interchange and convenient to major Atlanta job corridors along with retail centers, restaurants, and recreational activities.

FCP extends its appreciation to Nathan Swenson, Wesley Kenney, Brooks Colquitt, and Robert Yates of Cushman & Wakefield Southeast Multifamily Advisory Group for their representation of the seller.

