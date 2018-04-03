FCP Announces $302 Million Sale of St. Charles, MD Apartment Portfolio

CHEVY CHASE, Md., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP℠ today announced the sale of 11 multifamily properties totaling 1,731 units, representing the largest group in its "Apartments of St. Charles" portfolio, for $302 million to an affiliate of Strata Equity Group. The properties are located in St. Charles, MD, an award-winning master planned community located just 13 miles from the DC Beltway. This transaction represents Strata Equity Group's first investment into the Mid-Atlantic region.

FCP acquired the portfolio in December 2009 as part of its American Community Properties Trust acquisition for $43.6 million plus the assumption of debt. FCP subsequently privatized APO. The initial APO purchase included 3,200 multifamily units, 230,000 square feet of office space and more than 4,500 acres of land entitled for over 11,000 residential units and five million square feet of commercial development. Most assets were located in St. Charles, MD and Puerto Rico.

Over the past eight years, FCP repositioned and sold portions of the APO portfolio. Early dispositions included interests in a Florida homebuilder and apartments in Baltimore and Richmond. In August 2017, FCP sold 2,400 acres of residential property entitled for more than 7,000 homes in St. Charles to Lennar Corporation for $53.7 million. Other material commercial land dispositions at St. Charles included the $13 million sale of land to CPV for the construction of its 725-megawatt natural gas-fueled power plant, the $9.2 million sale of land to Aggregate & Dirt Solutions and Clean Earth of Greater Washington for industrial recycling and the sale of the St. Charles office building for $5.0 million. FCP maintains ownership of five apartment communities and more than 288 acres zoned to accommodate 208 market-rate and 180 active-adult apartments, 160,000 square feet of neighborhood center retail uses and over 2 million square feet of heavy industrial use.

As the primary real estate owner in St. Charles, MD, FCP acted as a positive steward for the community. FCP contributed land for 10 public schools, parks, libraries, public safety facilities and a minor league ball park. FCP-sponsored community events included free summer concerts, weekly farmers markets, job fairs, small business fairs, and annual college scholarships for local students. In 2012, FCP further committed to sustainable practices when it launched the Piney Reach Forest Management Initiative to protect healthy forested areas for future generations.

FCP extends its appreciation to Mike Muldowney, Michael Rudolph and the other members of the CBRE Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Investment Sales and Debt and Structured Finance teams for handling the marketing, sale, and financing of this 11-property portfolio, and to KETTLER Management for playing a vital role in the repositioning of the multifamily portfolio.

About FCP

FCP℠ is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $6 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About Strata Equity Group

Founded in 1983, Strata is a privately held investment firm with more than $2.5 billion of assets under management. Strata currently owns and operates approximately 18,000 apartment units across the United States and an additional 16,000 acres of land in Southern California that are in various stages of entitlement and development. For further information on Strata, please visit www.strataequity.com.

