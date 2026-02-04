FCP ANNOUNCES $41.25 MILLION ACQUISITION OF NEWLY DELIVERED COTTAGE-STYLE APARTMENTS IN MONROE, NC

Acquisition Supports Preservation Fund Mandate to Maintain Affordability in Key Growth Market

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces the $41.25 million acquisition through FCP's Housing Preservation Fund of Cottages of Monroe (formerly Yardly Monroe), a 151-unit cottage-style apartment community in the rapidly growing suburb of Monroe, in Union County, near Charlotte, NC. The one-story, detached and semi-detached cottages were purpose-built in 2024 as a rental community.

"The Cottages of Monroe investment supports our fund mandate to maintain affordability in a key growth market," said Summer Haltli, Partner and Co-Founder of the FCP Housing Preservation strategy. "FCP's acquisition of Cottages of Monroe is driven by the opportunity to acquire a well-occupied, newly delivered, rental community in a favorable submarket at a favorable basis."

Residents at the Cottages of Monroe benefit from the opportunity to live in stand-alone, newly constructed homes in a strong school district at a discount to home ownership in the same submarket. Cottages of Monroe provides a high-quality living experience for the numerous healthcare, education, and aerospace workers nearby. The submarket has experienced some of the strongest population growth in the Charlotte region over the past 5 years.

FCP has retained Greystar to manage the property. FCP will integrate resident services focused on education, economic mobility, and health to improve the resident experience and increase resident retention.

Cottages of Monroe, with one- and two-bedroom options, provides all the conveniences and amenities of multifamily living in family-friendly, private cottages with private, enclosed back yards and one-story accessibility.

Community amenities include:

Resort-styled swimming pool w/ loungers

Resident lounge

Poolside lounge with BBQ grills

Fully equipped Technogym fitness center

Private nature walking path

Dog park w/ stick library

Outdoor dining areas

Firepit lounge

Residence amenities include:

Private enclosed backyards w/ artificial turf

10-foot ceilings

Spacious kitchen islands

Luxury hard surface flooring

8' doors

GE stainless steel appliances

Spacious pantries

Smart thermostats and keyless entry w/ Ring doorbell cameras

Full-size GE washers and dryers

Oversized bathrooms w/ glass walk-in showers

FCP extends its appreciation to John Currin and the Northmarq Charlotte Investment Sales team for representing the seller. FCP also extends its thanks to Grant Harris and Northmarq's Debt and Equity Group for facilitating the financing.

About FCP

FCP® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $14.8 billion in gross asset value since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and structured investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit fcpdc.com.

Media Contact: Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

[email protected]

301-661-1448

SOURCE FCP