FCP Euro Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Sales

Originally a brick-and-mortar store established in Groton, Connecticut in 1986, FCP Euro has become a growing presence in the 400 billion dollar Automotive Aftermarket, a feat company leaders Scott Drozd (CEO) and Nick Bauer (President and Founder) see as another humbling achievement on their strategic path to continued success.

"Hitting this milestone is a surreal moment for us," said Scott Drozd, CEO of FCP Euro. "Our focus has always been our employees, our customers, and our partnerships. Those relationships are the cornerstone of our success. We will continue to invest in unparalleled customer service and user experience, which we're confident will fuel continued growth for the foreseeable future. "

FCP Euro is on pace for $110 million in total 2020 parts sales, with a total workforce of 175 employees, up from 2019 totals of $72 million and 130 employees. The company expects continued momentum in the digital channel of the Automotive Aftermarket, which is experiencing 30% annual growth with a 2023 projection of $30 billion in annual sales. By 2025, FCP Euro anticipates achieving $500 million in annual revenue.

FCP Euro is an online provider of OE, OEM, aftermarket, and genuine auto parts for European vehicles, with a focus on connecting their content directly with the automotive enthusiast community. Along with their e-commerce website, the company invests heavily into video and written content focused on helping DIY (do-it-yourself) automotive enthusiasts learn how to maintain and repair their vehicles. Through car shows, events, and an in-house professional motorsports team, FCP Euro fosters deep relationships within the community. For more information on FCP Euro and to learn about these and more offerings, you can visit https://www.fcpeuro.com/ .

About FCP Euro

FCP Euro (www.fcpeuro.com) is a B2C online retailer of OE, OEM, aftermarket, and genuine parts for European cars. Launched online in 2001, FCP Euro expanded under the leadership of CEO Scott Drozd and President Nick Bauer. Drozd and Bauer further grew FCP Euro by developing a website that listed an online catalog of European car parts, kitted projects, and do-it-yourself instructions for customers. In 2019, FCP Euro expanded to over 100,000 square feet in Milford, CT, including a state-of-the-art distribution center, customer experience and community center, a professional motorsport garage, and an advanced walk-in retail shop with automated locker systems for local customers.

