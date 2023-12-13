FCP NAMED AS A PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP® was named as a "2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management" for companies with 50 to 99 employees as announced by Pensions & Investments earlier this week. The win marks the second time the firm has been recognized as a Best Places to Work, with the same honor earned in 2022.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 12th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"At FCP, our incredible and dedicated team contributes to the firm's strong investment performance," said Garland Faist, Chief Operating Officer at FCP. "We are honored to receive the Pensions and Investments Best Places to Work award and value the contributions of all of our team members."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and ongoing stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 12th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights," said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top 100 firms across size categories, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2023.

About FCP

FCP® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $12.4 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

Media Contact:
Karen Widmayer
KW Communications, LLC
[email protected]
301-661-1448

SOURCE FCP

