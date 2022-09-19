FCP PROVIDES $43.8 MILLION IN PREFERRED EQUITY FOR MULTIFAMILY THROUGH STRUCTURED INVESTMENTS PLATFORM IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

CHEVY CHASE, Md, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces $43.8 million in preferred equity has been invested through its Structured Investments platform in three multifamily properties in New York, Georgia, and Florida. The investments include apartment communities The Wel, an existing property with 260 units in Lindenhurst, NY; Arris Gwinnett, a 251-unit multifamily development in Buford, GA; and Midtown Doral, a 326-unit multifamily development in Doral, FL.

"We are pleased to expand FCP's Structured Investments portfolio with the financing of these three investments. These are well-located properties in key markets, and we are excited at the opportunity to work with our partners on these transactions," said FCP Vice President for Structured Investments, Kevin Murphy.

FCP's Structured Investments platform has invested approximately $500 million of capital to date, providing flexibility and creative capital solutions to owners and developers.

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

