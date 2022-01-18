FCP PROVIDES $67.1 MILLION IN PREFERRED EQUITY FOR MULTIFAMILY THROUGH STRUCTURED INVESTMENTS PLATFORM IN 4TH QUARTER 2021

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces $67.1 million in preferred equity has been invested through its Structured Investments platform in five multifamily properties in New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Maryland.

"These investments demonstrate the breadth and reach of our Structured platform, ranging from existing multifamily communities to apartment development projects nationwide," said FCP Vice President for Structured Investments, Kevin Murphy. The investments included financing the acquisitions of properties in New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, a development deal in Maryland, and recapitalization of an existing property in Texas.