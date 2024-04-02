FCP RECOGNIZED BY FREDDIE MAC AS 2024 MULTIFAMILY IMPACT SPONSOR

CHEVY CHASE, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® announces its recognition by Freddie Mac as a 2024 Multifamily Impact Sponsor. The Impact Sponsor cohort comprises sponsors who have shown significant results in providing affordable housing options, offering resident-centered services, and/or implementing sustainability practices at their properties.

Holly Spring Meadows in Maryland, owned by FCP and financed by Freddie Mac.

"FCP values its partnership with Freddie Mac and is honored to be recognized by them as a 2024 Multifamily Impact Sponsor, the highest level of recognition for Freddie Mac borrowers," said FCP Senior Vice President, Elizabeth Cotter. "This honor acknowledges FCP's longtime commitment to the preservation of affordable housing as well as programs for resident services and we are very grateful to our team and property management partners for their dedication in earning this recognition. We congratulate our fellow cohorts of the 2024 program."

FCP focuses on value-creating initiatives through resident services and utility savings projects and seeks opportunities to build resiliency while supporting the livelihoods of its residents and tenants. Details on FCP's approach to social responsibility and ESG as well as the firm's annual ESG Report can be found at https://fcpdc.com/responsibility/.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $12.9 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and structured investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com .

