FCS And Stayntouch Collaboration Transforms Hotel Operations And Guest Services

The two hospitality tech global leaders partner to streamline hotel operations and create a personalized guest experience for hotel guests

BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCS , a leading provider of hotel operational technology solutions, and Stayntouch , a leader in providing cloud-based hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, have announced a certified integration partnership to help hotels enhance their operations and guest experiences.

The integration between FCS1 and Stayntouch PMS is centered around their unique capabilities which cater to different aspects of hotel operations. FCS1 provides hotels with a complete suite of tools to streamline and automate their operations while Stayntouch PMS offers a mobile platform, helping hotels simplify operations, drive revenue, and enhance the guest experience. The two-way integration is designed to optimize hotel operations, automate manual processes, and increase staff productivity. Together, these solutions elevate the guest experience and empower staff to deliver exceptional service.

The user-friendly FCS1 streamlines and automates a wide range of hotel operations, from cleaning and service delivery to incidents and overall facility management, while Stayntouch PMS is easy-to-use and train on, helping hoteliers drive revenue, empower small teams, and delight their guests. Both solutions deliver instant room updates, robust automation, housekeeping task management - and mobile flexibility to free staff from the front desk. Both platforms also leverage open and powerful APIs to facilitate seamless, real-time data exchange for enhanced system connectivity.

"In our mission to deliver flexible solutions to our customers, we are dedicated to continually building technology partnerships. Integrating with Stayntouch is a logical move for us as we strive to provide innovative solutions that improve hotel operations and enhance efficiency – and Stayntouch PMS is a solution hotels in the US and Europe have readily adopted. With the integration, our customers will benefit from smoother communication between their front desk and various operational departments covered by the spectrum of FCS1" said Karen Bey, Vice President Global Sales and Channels at FCS.

The integration provides real-time access to guest information, room status, inventory, and guest requests, enabling hoteliers to deliver personalized services and respond to guest needs quickly and efficiently.

Reid Webster, VP of Partnerships & Strategic Growth at Stayntouch adds: "The high turnover and persistent labor shortages of the past few years have been particularly challenging for hoteliers. Stayntouch prides itself on providing a hotel management solution that can empower smaller teams through our easy-to-use interface, mobile flexibility, and robust automation. Our integration with FCS1 is an extension of this philosophy and will enable hoteliers to scale up their hospitality operations, even with a limited-sized staff."

This collaboration between FCS and Stayntouch will make both solutions seamlessly available to more hotels, helping hoteliers provide efficient services by automating processes and using resources effectively while focusing on what they do best: delivering an exceptional guest experience.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

About FCS

FCS is a leading global hospitality technology solutions provider with more than 40 years of experience, offering an extensive portfolio of integrated products used by over 2,000 hotels in 56 countries. Their latest product, FCS1, is the ultimate cloud-based solution for the modern hotelier, combining the best of FCS' hospitality solutions into ONE easy-to-use solution covering cleaning and service delivery, incidents and complaints, and facility maintenance.

FCS1 enables hotels to create an operational management solution unique to their needs and seamlessly integrates with their preferred PMS or third-party solution via open API - allowing hotels to optimise their daily workflow, stay on top of all tasks, and make data-driven decisions to utilise resources effectively.

Major hotel chains across the world, as well as independent properties of different sizes, have approved and implemented FCS1 as their preferred solution. This demonstrates the wide acceptance and effectiveness of FCS1 in meeting the diverse needs of the hospitality industry. For more information, visit www.fcscs.com

