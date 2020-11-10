FCS Real Estate Innovation Partners with Falcon's Creative Group and Katmandu Group to Create Cutting-Edge Story-Based Attractions Across Europe

"Our mission is to deliver insightful strategies that lead to powerful solutions. We want to simplify the complex, help you maximize the customer experience, and build loyalty among your clients," said Federico Fini, Founder & Partner of FCS.

"We are blown away by the imaginative worlds of the Katmandu brand and we know Falcon's to be a powerful creative force on the world's stage," said Giuseppe Schenal Founder & Partner of FCS.

"We are delighted to join forces with FCS and Katmandu," said Cecil D. Magpuri, President/Chief Creative Officer of Falcon's Creative Group. "We couldn't ask for stronger or more reliable allies with whom to explore these markets and create amazing experiences together."

"Our brand is expanding like never before," said Scott Demerau, Chief Executive Officer of Katmandu Group, LLC. "As we grow the stories of the Katmandu universe, we are thrilled to collaborate with FCS and continue to be inspired by our partnership with Falcon's."

About FCS Real Estate Innovation

FCS is a new company focused on asset and property management. FCS leads the charge creating the necessary operating conditions to meet the market's future. Our know-how is distinctive, gained from more than 20 years of expertise in the real estate industry. Our approach: Tailor-made, each project is carefully managed in detail, respecting customer manners and culture. Our ways: We have a unique ability to define and translate insightful strategies into concrete actions with immediate business results.

Learn more: https://www.fcsreinnovation.com/en/home-2/

About Falcon's Creative Group

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon's Creative Group produces powerful themed guest experiences around the world. The company is comprised of three core divisions: Falcon's Treehouse, Falcon's Digital Media, and Falcon's Licensing. Each division is fueled by a pioneering team of skilled creative professionals that make up some of the industry's top talent.

About Katmandu Group

Katmandu Group, LLC is an Orlando-based entertainment company committed to inspiring wonder, imagination and adventure through original characters and stories rooted in myth, play and curiosity. Owned and operated by experienced theme-park innovators, Katmandu delivers a next-generation theme park with immersive attractions and interactive experiences that engage the whole family. Learn more at www.KatmanduGroup.com.

SOURCE Falcon's Creative Group

Related Links

falconscreativegroup.com

