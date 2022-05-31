FCTI, Inc. Announces John Grosheim as New Director of Security

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCTI, Inc., a nationwide ATM solutions provider, is pleased to announce their new Director of Security, John Grosheim. As the lead security officer, Grosheim will be responsible for improving infrastructure support, identifying areas of risk, and increasing the business's protection against potential loss.

Grosheim has been supporting the financial industry for nearly 15 years. Prior to FCTI, he served as Vice President, Senior Technical Information Security Officer for Citi and Lead Information Security Architect for Fifth Third Bank. Most recently Grosheim served as Associate Director, Technical Information Security Officer for software and data analysis company, Cognizant.

"As a growing and innovative ATM business, FCTI's technologies, products, and services offer unique data and security challenges," said Grosheim. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in security and the financial industry to help FCTI keep their business and customers safe."

Grosheim carries CISSP and GCED certifications with interest in physical security, logical security, forensics, and penetration testing. He also holds a Bachelor's in Information Technology from the University of Cincinnati.

