FCTI, Inc. Announces New President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FCTI, Inc., a nationwide ATM solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new organization President, Wayne Malone.

Malone has been a business leader in the ATM and Payments space for more than two decades, bringing exceptional global experience across all facets of process and product, including ATMs, payments, and transaction processing. He has managed national and global ATM fleets for large organizations such as Chase and Citi and served as CEO of Citi's proprietary payments processing switch, Citishare. Malone joins FCTI after working to launch Miti Ventures, a digital payments platform focused on small merchants and women in developing markets.

"I am excited to be joining the FCTI team," said Malone. "I believe this company is in a position to provide innovative market solutions that focus on client relationships and enhance the consumer experience."

As President, Malone will be responsible for the future development and leadership of FCTI's long and short-term direction. He will oversee all company operations while leveraging his global payments and ATM experience to accelerate growth, drive strategic initiatives, and diversify the products and services offered by the business. Wayne succeeds Robel Gugsa, who is leaving FCTI after eight years of service.

Malone holds an MBA from Hofstra University and a Bachelor of Science from Bowling Green State University.

