FCTI, Inc. Taps Rick Updyke as Vice President of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCTI, Inc., a nationwide ATM solutions provider, today announced that it continues to build its industry-expert team with the hire of Rick Updyke as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Updyke will work with the FCTI's many clients and partners to achieve mutual growth and success.

Updyke has been a business development leader for over three decades and brings in-depth experience across the ATM, payments, and retail spaces. Before his new role at FCTI, he spent twenty-three years with convenience store giant, 7-Eleven®, leading the financial planning and business development teams. As a part of this work, Updyke led the development of the first widely deployed, multi-functional, Windows-based ATM.

In addition to his time at the number one convenience store chain in the United States, Updyke spent over nine years managing various business units including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom and, eventually, global development for worldwide ATM provider, Cardtronics. Over the past five years, he has provided insight and strategy to domestic and international businesses as a financial payments and retail consultant.

"It is a pleasure to join the FCTI team," said Updyke. "This is a company poised for growth. I look forward to being a part of the organization that leads us into the future."

As Vice President, Updyke will be responsible for maintaining and improving current client and vendor relationships and cultivating new revenue opportunities and partnerships. Updyke holds a BBA in Managed Information Systems from Rawls College of Business and an MBA in Finance from Amberton University.

