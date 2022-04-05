FCTI, Inc. Welcomes New Senior Risk Manager, Greg Maddison

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCTI, Inc., a nationwide ATM solutions provider, today announced its hiring of a new Senior Risk Manager, Greg Maddison. As the primary risk specialist, Maddison will develop new policies, procedures and risk scoring to further secure the business's many products and services, including the company's nationwide ATM network.

Maddison has over fifteen years of experience in risk management within the payments and financial space. Before joining FCTI, he spent over five years as a senior risk analyst and risk manager with Early Warning®, a company dedicated to providing protection and security for financial systems including financial institutions, government entities, and payment businesses.

Prior to his time with Early Warning, Maddison spent nearly a decade in risk analysis and fraud with Chase. During his tenure at the global financial institution, he was responsible for oversight of complex cases and escalation, analyzing financial patterns and identifying potentially suspicious activity, and maintaining departmental policies and procedures.

"The ATM business and FCTI's other exclusive product and service offerings provide a unique opportunity to provide consumers and the business with extra layers of security and protection," said Maddison. "I am excited to join the team at FCTI."

As Senior Risk Manager, Maddison will be responsible for risk mitigation and management of current and future products, services, and deployments. Maddison holds a Bachelor's of Business Studies, Accounting from Dallas Baptist University as well as certifications as a GRC professional and fraud examiner from Open Compliance & Ethics Group (OCEG) and Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

