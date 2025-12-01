FCX INVESTOR DEADLINE: Freeport McMoRan Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) publicly traded securities between February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025, all dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 12, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Freeport-McMoRan class action lawsuit. Captioned Reed v. Freeport-McMoRan Inc., No. 25-cv-04243 (D. Ariz.), the Freeport-McMoRan class action lawsuit charges Freeport-McMoRan as well as certain of Freeport-McMoRan's top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Freeport-McMoRan engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. Freeport-McMoRan operates the Grasberg Copper and Gold Mine in Papua, Indonesia, in which the Indonesian government holds a commercial interest, according to the complaint.

The Freeport-McMoRan class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statement and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Freeport-McMoRan did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (ii) the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport-McMoRan's workers; and (iii) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk.

The Freeport-McMoRan class action lawsuit further alleges that on September 9, 2025, Freeport-McMoRan disclosed that "a large flow of wet material from a production drawpoint occurred at one of five production blocks in the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine," which "blocked access to certain areas within the mine, restricting evacuation routes for seven team members." Freeport-McMoRan further allegedly disclosed that "[m]ining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended to prioritize the safe evacuation of the seven contractor workers." On this news, the price of Freeport-McMoRan stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

Then, on September 24, 2025, the complaint further alleges that Freeport-McMoRan revealed that "two team members . . . were regrettably fatally injured in the September 8th incident," "[e]xtensive efforts are ongoing in the search for five [PT Freeport Indonesia ("PTFI")] team members who remain missing," and "mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended since September 8th." Freeport-McMoRan allegedly further disclosed that "PTFI production in 2026 could potentially be approximately 35% lower than pre-incident estimates." On this news, the price of Freeport-McMoRan stock fell nearly 17%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on September 25, 2025, the Freeport-McMoRan class action lawsuit alleges that Bloomberg published an article entitled "Freeport Mine Setback Risks Fraying Relations With Indonesia," which stated, in pertinent part, that "[a] halt in production at the giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia looks set to strain the fractious relationship between Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and its host nation, at a time when the Jakarta government was already looking to take greater control." The complaint alleges that on this news, the price of Freeport-McMoRan stock fell more than 6%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Freeport-McMoRan publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Freeport-McMoRan class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Freeport-McMoRan investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Freeport-McMoRan shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Freeport-McMoRan class action lawsuit.

