FD Auto Launches as Premier Independent Vehicle Appraisal Service

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FD Auto is proud to announce the official launch of its independent vehicle appraisal service, setting a new standard as a trusted and comprehensive car appraiser in Portland. With a team of certified professionals, FD Auto specializes in offering expert evaluations, including diminished value appraisal and total loss appraisal, to ensure fair compensation for clients in the aftermath of accidents or incidents.

Anyone who has navigated the world of insurance claims knows it can be a challenging and overwhelming process. The team at FD Auto understands the importance of receiving proper compensation for damages, and that's why they've made it their mission to provide transparent, accurate, and unbiased assessments tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether a client is looking to establish the true market value of a vehicle or assess damages following an unfortunate event, FD Auto lends a guiding hand every step of the way.

"We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the appraisal industry," notes Jeff Fish of FD Auto. "Our goal is to deliver peace of mind to our clients by ensuring they receive the compensation they rightfully deserve. We have years of experience, and we're proud to work providing accurate assessments for individual vehicle owners, fleet managers, and collectors alike. We invite you to experience the difference and discover why we stand out as the most trusted option for precise car valuations in Portland."

FD Auto's team of experts brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, promising thorough evaluations and assessments. Customers can experience peace of mind by entrusting their vehicle's appraisal to experienced professionals who place a high value on accuracy and integrity throughout the process. FD Auto's commitment to excellence sets them apart as Portland's premier independent vehicle appraisal service, striving to exceed expectations and providing unrivaled service to clients.

The team at FD Auto merges expertise with a dedication to transparency, and clients enjoy truthful valuations, expert negotiation assistance, and the reassurance of understanding their vehicle's genuine value.

Whether you are an individual seeking fair compensation for your vehicle or a business in need of accurate appraisals, FD Auto is ready to assist you. Interested parties can learn more or schedule an appraisal to experience the FD Auto difference firsthand at www.fdauto.org .

About FD Auto

Name: Jeff Fish

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (503) 405-5091

