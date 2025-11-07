FD Stonewater Partners Announce Retirement

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FD Stonewater today announced the planned retirement of Joseph Delogu and David Stade, two of the firm's ten principals, effective December 31, 2025.

"As co-founders, Joe and David have been instrumental to FD Stonewater since its inception," said David Alperstein, Principal and Co-Founder of FD Stonewater. "We cannot thank them enough for their profound impact in shaping our firm and its reputation for excellence. Their integrity, insight, and leadership have been central to defining our corporate culture and guiding our success. As true and loyal stewards, they worked closely with the company over the past few years to ensure they were leaving FD Stonewater exceptionally well-positioned for continued, long-term growth and prosperity."

Joseph Delogu is a highly respected leader in the real estate industry with more than 35 years of experience in government leasing, development, and investments. Mr. Delogu began his career as a real estate contracting official with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) before joining Spaulding & Slye, where he founded and led the firm's government division. Following JLL's acquisition of Spaulding & Slye, he was named International Director and Managing Director of JLL's Government Investor Services group. Since co-founding FD Stonewater, Mr. Delogu has co-led the company's brokerage platform. Over the course of his career, he and his teams have completed thousands of lease transactions totaling more than 60 million square feet on behalf of landlords and government tenants nationwide. In addition, he co-created three investment funds specializing in government-occupied properties, acquiring nearly $1 billion in assets.

David Stade has completed more than $4 billion in acquisitions, strategic advisory, and investment banking transactions during his 30-year commercial real estate career, which began with leadership roles at Citigroup and Eastdil. Since FD Stonewater's founding, Mr. Stade has co-led the firm's principal investment and asset management platform. Throughout his career, he has structured joint ventures, developed and implemented strategic business initiatives, and executed complex transactions spanning corporate sale-leaseback advisory, lease negotiations, acquisitions, and financing. Mr. Stade has also co-managed multiple investment funds that acquired and operated more than $300 million of office, industrial, retail, and hospitality properties.

Throughout their distinguished careers, both Mr. Delogu and Mr. Stade have demonstrated a deep commitment to mentoring future industry leaders and advancing FD Stonewater's professional development initiatives. They are also active philanthropists and dedicated members of their local communities.

FD Stonewater is a national real estate firm specializing in build-to-suit developments, principal investments and brokerage services. Collectively, the firm's leadership has a track record of more than $12 billion completed transactions across platforms and continues to deliver solutions for clients, tenants, and investors nationwide. For more information, visit www.fdstonewater.com.

