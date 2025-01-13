FDA accepts Biologics License Application for subcutaneous maintenance dosing of Leqembi® (lecanemab-irmb) in the US

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted BioArctic's partner Eisai's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Leqembi subcutaneous autoinjector (SC-AI) for weekly maintenance dosingLeqembi is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD). Leqembi is the only FDA-approved anti-amyloid therapy that potentially could offer the convenience of a subcutaneous injection with at-home administration option. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been set to August 31, 2025.

The BLA is based on data from the Clarity AD (Study 301) open-label extension (OLE) and modeling of observed data. If LEQEMBI subcutaneous maintenance dosing is approved by the FDA, LEQEMBI will be the only treatment for AD that can be administered subcutaneously at home using an autoinjector (AI). The injection process is expected to take, on average, 15 seconds. The SC-AI 360 mg weekly maintenance regimen will allow patients who have completed the biweekly intravenous (IV) initiation phase, exact period under discussion with the FDA, to receive weekly doses that are expected to maintain the clinical and biomarker benefits.

The SC-AI is expected to be simple and easy for patients and their care partners to use, and may reduce the need for hospital or infusion site visits and nursing care for IV administration, which will make it easier to continue maintenance administration and may contribute to further simplifying the treatment pathway for AD.

Leqembi is already approved in the US, Japan, China, Great Britain and other markets. In November 2024, the treatment received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommending approval.

About lecanemab (Leqembi®)

Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).

Lecanemab is approved in the U.S., Japan, China, and several other markets for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD dementia. Lecanemab's approvals in these countries, as well as the CHMP's positive opinion, were primarily based on Phase 3 data from Eisai's global Clarity AD clinical trial, in which it met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant results. The most common adverse events (>10%) in the lecanemab group were infusion reactions, ARIA-H (combined cerebral microhemorrhages, cerebral macrohemorrhages, and superficial siderosis), ARIA-E (edema/effusion), headache, and fall.

Eisai has also submitted applications for regulatory approval of lecanemab in several other countries and regions, including the European Union. In November 2024, the treatment received positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending approval. A supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for less frequent intravenous maintenance dosing was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2024, with PDUFA date January 25, 2025. In January 2025, the rolling submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for maintenance dosing of a subcutaneous injection formulation, which is being developed to enhance convenience for patients, was accepted in the U.S..

Since July 2020, Eisai's Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) with lecanemab in individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. The study was fully recruited in October 2024. AHEAD 3-45 is a four-year study conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health and Eisai. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.

Please find full US prescribing information here including Boxed WARNING.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody Leqembi back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed 2015. In 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has the right to commercialize lecanemab in the Nordic region under certain conditions and is currently preparing for commercialization in the Nordics together with Eisai. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with regulatory approvals, and sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

