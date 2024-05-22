FDA and USDA Elaborated How Supply Chains of Pet Foods, Treats and Ingredients Safeguarded between USA and Trade Partners at CAFIC 2024

YANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th China International Companion Animal Food Ingredients Conference ("CAFIC 2024"), was held in Yangzhou, China between Apr. 21-25, 2024. Hosted by LAMB Consultancy and HDSF Tech, CAFIC 2024 with theme on " How technology and management improve safety, quality and innovation of pet foods", has been China's largest event connecting the booming pet food industry and many upstream industries producing ingredients, supplements, equipment and services. China's pet food industry become one of the fastest growing segments in consumer goods industries. The total number of dogs and cats as household companions reached 120 million in 2023. China's dry pet food production was 1.46 million metric ton in 2024 and total value of China's wet pet food production was estimated to be 3 billion USD. Annual growth of Chinese pet food industry averages 10% in the 5 years, creating demands on ingredients and technologies from domestic and international market. CAFIC 2024 included a total of 28 presentations, panel discussion and a tour to Keshan Pet Food.

From left to right: Edward Potter-Assistant Country Director at FDA’s China Office, Ashley van Batavia-veterinarian of USDA-APHIS office in Beijing and Ted Shibata-Acting Director of USDA-ATO in Shanghai, introduced booming trade of pet foods, pet treats and ingredients between US and China, and elaborated federal interagency collaboration to safeguard pet food products and protect hundreds of millions of pet families in both countries at CAFIC 2024

Ted Shibata, Acting Director of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Trade Office (ATO) in Shanghai, overviewed US pet foods and pet food ingredients, trade status with China as well as the vital roles that ATOs play in support of trade of US pet foods and ingredients, leading to the significant growth of export of US pet foods to China since 2020. Erik Smidt, Agricultural Counselor of the Netherlands Kingdom in China introduced pet food consumption, and trend of pet food industry in Netherlands. Adhinand Indrapim, Minister Counselor of Royal Thai Embassy in China, introduced the trend of pet food consumption in Thai pet families, governmental regulation over pet food facilities and importance of international standardization and certification on pet food and ingredient quality. Monika Kolpaczynska, Business Development Manager of Polish Trade and Investment Office introduced polish pet food industry, various ingredient industries and potential cooperation with Chinese customers.

Dr. Ashley van Batavia, veterinarian of USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) office in Beijing, introduced protocols of US pet foods and rendered animal protein ingredients signed by APHIS and the Chinese counterpart, and regulation APHIS has been implementing to guarantee bio-safety of US pet foods and pet food ingredients. These protocols facilitated trade leading to the U.S. becoming China's No. 1 trade partners of pet food and pet food ingredients such as poultry meal, plasma proteins.

Edward Potter, Assistant Country Director at FDA's China Office, gave a key-note speech on "US Compliance Requirement for Foreign Pet Food Facilities and Pet Food Importers" and answered questions from the audience on FDA's regulation of pet foods and ingredients. Mr. Potter explained pre-market pet food ingredient approval, elaborated on the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Final Rule for Preventive Controls for Animal Food, and reviewed its requirements for animal foods, including preventive control qualified individuals (PCQI). He also discussed the importance of the Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) across the pet food manufacturing and ingredient industries, and mandatory requirements for firms exporting pet foods to the USA. FDA's speech was educational to Chinese pet food and treat makers interested in US markets.

Dr. Yulong Yin, China's nationally renowned nutritionist and a Chinese academician of engineering, reviewed advances in technologies of pet food ingredient development and forecasted trend of pet families and pet food industry in China. Dr. Mian Riaz, the world-renowned pet food processing expert, shared his experience on trend of baked pet food and ingredient selection for this new category of pet foods. Prof. Haipeng Yang, China's nationally renowned feed quality specialist, showed common mistakes of analytical laboratories in assessment of ingredient quality to prevent those mistaken lab reports causing lawsuits among pet food brand owners, manufacturing facilities and ingredient suppliers. Dr. Jianguang Li, Josha PetLike's technical service director, introduced advances of functional premixes for specialty pet foods. Sigve Nordrum, executive vice president of Aker BioMarine introduced advances of krill processing and applications of QrillTMPet in specialty pet foods. Peter Graff, head of business unit of pet foods of J. Rettenmaier Söhne, GMBH+CO.KG (JRS) introduced fiber technology and applications of various categories of pet foods. Kevin Ransbotyn, general manager of Novosana's China division, focused on pet nutrition development and functional pet food ingredients including milk proteins and Omega-3 nutritional fats and oils. Dr. Phoenix Meng, the senior R&D scientist of ADM Pet Nutrition, shared ADM's expertise in wet food development, ingredient selection and considerations. Dr. Yanhong Li, technical and regulatory director of Valio's China division, introduced high-end dairy ingredients and applications in pet nutrition products. Siping Zhang, consultant of Adifo, demonstrated applications of BestMix software in ingredient assessment and formulation. Dr. Peng Li, Asia regional director of North American Renderers Association (NARA), introduced the advanced rendering technology in USA, and premier quality of rendered products produced in compliance with FSMA and NARA's quality control programs including APPI and Code of Practice.

Other world leading ingredient suppliers including APC, Ab Agri, Cargill Animal Nutrition, CTC, Darling Ingredients, Phileo-Lesaffre, Symrise, Tyson Ingredient Solution, USA Dry Peas and Lentils Council, demonstrated their most advanced ingredient technologies and services in CAFIC 2024, together with Chinese leading pet food ingredient supplier including Josha-PetLike, Alphy Biotech, SunHY, FH Natural, and Legendary Petfood Ingredients & Trade. Dr. Yulong Yin presented "2024 Triple I Award for Pet Food Ingredient Industry" to representatives of those ingredient suppliers or distributors in recognition of their achievements in R&D of pet food technologies, excellence in technical service to pet food manufacturing industry and outstanding contribution to Chinese pet family communities.

In the panel discussion of CAFIC 2024, Fuzheng Wang-chairman of Liaoning Oceanking Organic Pet Food, Zhongming You-SVP of Meatyway-Perdi Pet Food, Changlin Zhu-chairman of Keres Pet Food, Haoren Xiu-founder of Downy Balls Pet Food, Yongkun Cui-founder of Cature, Dongda Liu-co-founder of Docile Pet Food, Ji Wen-VP of Furry Tail Technology and Jianshe Sun-director of FISH4DOGS Pet Food, discussed challenges to Chinese pet food industry and shared their success and progress in adapting new technologies to product innovation, manufacturing optimization and quality control of pet food/treat products.

Dr. Yulong Yin, also presented the "2024 Hexa-I Award of Chinese Pet Food Industry" to Jianguo Zhang-general manager of Yantai China Pet Foods, Bin Wang-business director of PetMaster-Cargil Pet Food, Kuanguo Zhang-general manager of Huiju Pet Food, Fuzheng Wang-chairman of Liaoning Oceanking Organic Pet Food, Bin Lv-chairman of Shandong Dehai Biotechnology, Shengbo Ye-co-founder of Alfie & Buddy, Xiaoxiao Chen-VP of Rosy Fresh, Jianshe Sun-general manager of FISH4DOGS Pet Food, Weidong Cui-Haid Pet Care, Zecheng Ji-director of Huaxing Pet Food, Yang Zhao-VP of JM Pet, Changlin Zhu-chairman of Keres Pet Food, Haoren Xiu-founder of Downy Balls Pet Food, Yongkun Cui-founder of Cature, Dongda Liu-co-founder of Docile Pet Food, Yanmei Sun-chairman of Zhenxi Pet Food, Hailong Kuang-general manager of Navarch, Zhongming You-SVP of Meatyway-Perdi Pet Food, Yiwu Wang-chairman of Metz Pet Food, Jianjiang Bi-chairman of Yu Pai Pet Food, Yiming Chen-director of Love Around Technology, Xiangyan Sun-general manager of Jujukong Pet Food, Jia Cao-CEO of Pure Pet, and Mengni Zhang-general manager of Netease Tiancheng Pet Division in recognition of their outstanding management supply chains of ingredients and control over quality of pet food/treats produced in 2023 and 2024.

Over 50 professionals from Chinese domestic pet food companies and ingredient suppliers, including ADM, Alphie & Buddy, Anchong Pet Food, China Pet Foods, Docile Pet Foods, Keres, PetMaster, Haichen Organic, Haid Pet Care, Huiju Pet Foods, Huaxing, Matchwell, Novosana Animal Nutrition, Pure & Natural, Ronsy, were awarded certificates of PCQI training issued by Food Safety Preventive Control Alliance at CAFIC 2024, after professionals from those companies completed the training courses in the past 6 months. The popularization of FSMA, FSVP and PCQI in China has been improving managerial capabilities of pet food manufacturers, elevating safety/quality control of Chinese pet treat exporters, and shifting procurement preference of Chinese market towards US pet foods and ingredients, after the stringent safety/quality control measures implemented by US pet food manufacturers and regulatory agencies become fully aware among Chinese buyers and pet parents.

The 3rd China International Companion Animal Food Equipment Conference (CAFEC 2024) was held concurrently with CAFIC 2024. Pet food processing specialists from Buhler, Wenger, Kerunde, Zhengchang Pet Food Engineering, Shugao Intelligent, Adifo-BestMix, Navector, Hiwell, LWT, Baojia Intelligent, AGRui, Haaslev and Jinxin etc., shared recent developments in processing technologies and equipment for extrusion, bakery, formulation, fresh meat cutting and processing, rendering, ingredient handling, packaging, automated control, real-time monitoring and odor control. CAFEC has been China's major conference focusing on the industries of pet food manufacture equipment and supporting industries.

In total, over 800 professionals from one hundred and fifty-six pet food manufacturers and brand owners, attended CAFIC 2024 and CAFEC 2024. CAFIC, CAFEC, monthly Pet Nutrition Webinar and bi-monthly Petfood Processing Webinar, hosted by LAMB Consultancy Co., Ltd, and other partners, are China's major platforms for up-to-date information and communication among the pet food manufacturing industry and various related upstream industries, as well for the introduction of new technologies, ingredients, supplements, equipment and services to the Chinese pet food market. The CAFIC 2025 and CAFEC 2025 are scheduled to be held in China in early June of 2025.

