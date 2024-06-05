FDA Approved Phase II/III Clinical Study of KPG-121 in Combination with Abiraterone as a First Line Treatment for mCRPC

HEFEI, China, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved a Phase II/III clinical trial of KPG-121 in combination with Abiraterone for a first-line treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Discovered by Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, KPG-121 is a modulator of the Cereblon (CRBN) E3 ubiquitin ligase complex CRL4CRBN targeting rapid ubiquitination and degradation of casein kinase 1α (CK1α) and transcription factors Aiolos (IKZF3) and Ikaros (IKZF1). KPG-121 promotes anti-proliferation and anti-angiogenesis activities and enhances immunomodulatory properties. KPG-121 significantly improves anti-tumor efficacies when combined with androgen-receptor antagonists including enzalutamide, abiraterone acetate, apalutamide, or darolutamide in xenograft models when compared to the androgen-receptor antagonist therapy alone. A Phase I study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of KPG-121 when combined with enzalutamide, abiraterone, or apalutamide for the treatment of patients with metastatic or non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer was completed in the US (NCT03569280). KPG-121 was generally well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile as well as promising efficacy.

About Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of innovative small molecules for the treatment of solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory disorders through novel solutions, including targeted protein ubiquitination and degradation. Kangpu has developed a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates based on proprietary technology platforms, including NeoMIDES®, gDACs®, and X-SYNERGY®.

