FDA Approves FILKRI™ (filgrastim-laha), Accord BioPharma's Biosimilar to NEUPOGEN® (filgrastim)

FILKRI completes Accord BioPharma's comprehensive granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) portfolio alongside UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv)

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord BioPharma, the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., focused on the development of oncology, immunology, and critical care therapies, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FILKRI™ (filgrastim-laha), a biosimilar to NEUPOGEN® (filgrastim), for patients with cancer receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy; patients with acute myeloid leukemia receiving induction or consolidation chemotherapy; patients with cancer undergoing bone marrow transplantation; patients with severe chronic neutropenia; and patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation (hematopoietic syndrome of acute radiation syndrome).1

The approval of FILKRI marks the sixth product in Accord BioPharma's growing portfolio of FDA-approved biosimilars, following the company's acquisition last year of UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar to Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim),2 as well as the seventh approved product in the overall portfolio. With the addition of FILKRI, Accord BioPharma now offers physicians in the U.S. a comprehensive granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) portfolio with both long-acting (UDENYCA) and short-acting (FILKRI) biosimilar options to meet the needs of patients, providers, and practices.1,2

Accord has applied for and expects to receive a permanent Q-code from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which will standardize and facilitate the billing and reimbursement process across hospital outpatient, ambulatory surgery center, and physician office settings of care.

Tackling Vital Healthcare Needs

Neutropenia is a common and potentially serious complication of cancer treatment and occurs when white blood cells called neutrophils—which serve as a major line of defense against bacterial and fungal infections—fall below normal levels. This reduction increases a person's risk of developing an infection. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, or G-CSF, is a growth factor that stimulates the production and release of neutrophils in the body. By accelerating neutrophil recovery, G-CSF can help reduce the duration of neutropenia.3,4

FILKRI belongs to the G-CSF class and is a growth factor manufactured by recombinant DNA technology. FILKRI works by regulating the production of neutrophils within the bone marrow.1

"Cancer patients often face significant challenges with treatment-related neutropenia, which can lead to serious infections, treatment delays, and dose reductions that may compromise therapeutic outcomes," said Chrys Kokino, President, Accord North America. "With FILKRI alongside UDENYCA, the provider-preferred option over Neulasta and all other biosimilars,* we now offer healthcare providers a complete G-CSF portfolio with short- and long-acting biosimilar options. This positions Accord BioPharma as a committed partner in oncology supportive care, expanding access to high-quality biologics."

Demonstrated Biosimilarity and Safety Profile

FILKRI was approved based on two randomized studies in healthy adults, with pharmacokinetics (PK)/pharmacodynamics (PD) assessed in one study and safety and immunogenicity evaluated in both, compared with reference product NEUPOGEN. These studies demonstrated the biosimilarity in PD and PK parameters between FILKRI and NEUPOGEN and showed overall safety and immunogenicity similar to NEUPOGEN.5 FILKRI is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious allergic reactions to human granulocyte colony-stimulating factors, such as filgrastim products or pegfilgrastim products.1

Expanding Access: Accord BioPharma's Biosimilar Vision

Accord BioPharma believes deeply in the power of biosimilars to reshape the future of treatment. With the support of Intas, an established global leader with nearly five decades of experience, Accord BioPharma is transforming the conventional treatment landscape across several priority therapeutic areas by introducing biosimilars to the U.S. market.

As part of this commitment, Accord BioPharma is rapidly expanding its U.S. portfolio with a strategic goal to launch 20 biosimilar products by 2030, solidifying its position as a reliable partner delivering more affordable, high-quality biologic alternatives. In addition to developing and marketing their own biosimilar products, the company is strategically collaborating with select partners around the world to bring more biosimilars to the U.S. market as swiftly as possible.

"This approval of FILKRI demonstrates our steadfast dedication to expanding access to cost-effective biologic treatments in the critically important field of oncology," said Binish Chudgar, Chairman and Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals. "We're proud to have one of the largest biosimilar pipelines within the industry. With Accord BioPharma, we're positioning ourselves as a dependable partner in the United States—one that's deeply committed to understanding stakeholder priorities and revolutionizing patient access."

Current Portfolio of Brands

The company's current commercial portfolio includes the full UDENYCA franchise, including the UDENYCA prefilled syringe, autoinjector, and on-body injector, IMULDOSA® (ustekinumab-srlf), a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab), HERCESSI™ (trastuzumab-strf), a biosimilar to Herceptin® (trastuzumab), and CAMCEVI® (leuprolide) 42 mg injectable emulsion.6,7 Please refer to the Important Safety Information and full Prescribing Information for these products, and to the Boxed Warning for HERCESSI.

Accord BioPharma has received FDA approval on three additional products: CAMCEVI® (leuprolide) ETM (every three months), OSVYRTI® (denosumab-desu), a biosimilar to PROLIA® (denosumab), and JUBEREQ® (denosumab-desu), a biosimilar to XGEVA® (denosumab).8,9 The company plans to announce the commercial launch of these products later this year. Please refer to the Important Safety Information and full Prescribing Information for these products, and to the Boxed Warning for OSVYRTI.

Contact:

[email protected]

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

FILKRI is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious allergic reactions to human granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs) such as filgrastim or pegfilgrastim products.

Splenic Rupture: Splenic rupture, including fatal cases, has been reported following the administration of filgrastim products. Evaluate patients who report left upper abdominal or shoulder pain for an enlarged spleen or splenic rupture.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): ARDS has been reported in patients receiving filgrastim products. Evaluate patients who develop fever and lung infiltrates or respiratory distress for ARDS. Discontinue FILKRI in patients with ARDS.

Serious Allergic Reactions: Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported in patients receiving filgrastim products. The majority of reported events occurred upon initial exposure. Provide symptomatic treatment for allergic reactions. Allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in patients receiving filgrastim products can recur within days after the discontinuation of initial anti-allergic treatment. Permanently discontinue FILKRI in patients with serious allergic reactions.

Sickle Cell Disorders: Severe and sometimes fatal sickle cell crises can occur in patients with sickle cell disorders receiving filgrastim products. Discontinue FILKRI if sickle cell crisis occurs.

Glomerulonephritis: Has occurred in patients receiving filgrastim products. Diagnoses were based on azotemia, hematuria, proteinuria, and renal biopsy. Generally, events resolved after dose reduction or discontinuation of filgrastim products. If causality is likely, consider dose-reduction or interruption of FILKRI.

Alveolar Hemorrhage and Hemoptysis: Alveolar hemorrhage, manifesting as pulmonary infiltrates and hemoptysis requiring hospitalization, have been reported in FILKRI-treated healthy donors undergoing peripheral blood progenitor cell (PBPC) collection mobilization. Hemoptysis resolved with discontinuation of filgrastim products. The use of FILKRI for PBPC mobilization in healthy donors is not an approved indication.

Capillary Leak Syndrome (CLS): CLS has been reported after G-CSF administration, including filgrastim products and is characterized by hypotension, hypoalbuminemia, edema, and hemoconcentration. Episodes vary in frequency, severity, and may be life-threatening if treatment is delayed. Patients with symptoms should be closely monitored and receive appropriate treatment.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML):

Patients with Severe Chronic Neutropenia (SCN ): Confirm the diagnosis of SCN before initiating FILKRI therapy. MDS and AML have been reported to occur in the natural history of congenital neutropenia without cytokine therapy. Cytogenetic abnormalities, transformation to MDS, and AML have also been observed in patients treated with filgrastim products for SCN. Abnormal cytogenetics and MDS have been associated with the eventual development of myeloid leukemia. The effect of filgrastim products on the development of abnormal cytogenetics and the effect of continued filgrastim administration in patients with abnormal cytogenetics or MDS are unknown. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of MDS/AML in these settings. If a patient with SCN develops abnormal cytogenetics or myelodysplasia‚ the risks and benefits of continuing FILKRI should be carefully considered.

Patients with Breast and Lung Cancer : MDS and AML have been associated with the use of filgrastim products in conjunction with chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy in patients with breast and lung cancer. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of MDS/AML in these settings.

Thrombocytopenia: Thrombocytopenia has been reported in patients receiving filgrastim products. Monitor platelet counts.

Leukocytosis:

Patients with Cancer Receiving Myelosuppressive Chemotherapy : White blood cell counts ≥ 100,000/mm2 were observed in about 2% of patients who received filgrastim products at dosages above 5 mcg/kg/day. Discontinue FILKRI if the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) surpasses 10,000/mm2 after the chemotherapy-induced ANC nadir has occurred. Monitor CBCs at least twice weekly during therapy with FILKRI.

Discontinuation of filgrastim therapy usually resulted in a 50% decrease in circulating neutrophils within 1 to 2 days‚ with a return to pretreatment levels in 1 to 7 days.

Cutaneous Vasculitis: Moderate or severe cases of cutaneous vasculitis has been reported in patients treated with filgrastim products. Most reports involved patients with SCN receiving long-term filgrastim therapy. Hold FILKRI therapy in patients with cutaneous vasculitis. FILKRI dose may be reduced when the symptoms resolve and the ANC has decreased.

Potential Effect on Malignant Cells: FILKRI is a growth factor that primarily stimulates neutrophils. The granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor through which FILKRI acts has also been found on tumor cell lines. The possibility that FILKRI acts as a growth factor for any tumor type cannot be excluded. The safety of filgrastim products in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and myelodysplasia has not been established.

Simultaneous Use with Chemotherapy and Radiation Not Recommended: The safety and efficacy of FILKRI given simultaneously with cytotoxic chemotherapy and radiation have not been established. Do not use FILKRI 24 hours before or after administration of cytotoxic chemotherapy. The safety and efficacy of FILKRI have not been evaluated in patients receiving concurrent radiation therapy. Avoid the simultaneous use of FILKRI with chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Nuclear Imaging: Increased hematopoietic activity of the bone marrow has been associated with transient positive bone-imaging changes on nuclear imaging.

Aortitis: Aortitis has been reported in patients receiving filgrastim products. It may occur as early as the first week after start of therapy. Manifestations may include generalized signs and symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, malaise, back pain, and increased inflammatory markers (e.g., c-reactive protein and white blood cell count). Consider aortitis in patients who develop these signs and symptoms without known etiology. Discontinue FILKRI if aortitis is suspected.

The most common adverse reactions in patients:

with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs (≥ 5% difference in incidence compared to placebo) are pyrexia, pain, rash, cough, and dyspnea

(≥ 5% difference in incidence compared to placebo) are pyrexia, pain, rash, cough, and dyspnea with AML (≥ 2% difference in incidence) are pain, epistaxis and rash

(≥ 2% difference in incidence) are pain, epistaxis and rash with nonmyeloid malignancies undergoing myeloablative chemotherapy followed by BMT

(≥ 5% difference in incidence) is rash

(≥ 5% difference in incidence) is rash with severe chronic neutropenia (SCN) (≥ 5% difference in incidence) are pain, anemia, epistaxis, diarrhea, hypoesthesia and alopecia

INDICATIONS

FILKRI is a leukocyte growth factor indicated to:

Decrease the incidence of infection‚ as manifested by febrile neutropenia‚ in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a significant incidence of severe neutropenia with fever

Reduce the time to neutrophil recovery and the duration of fever, following induction or consolidation chemotherapy treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Reduce the duration of neutropenia and neutropenia-related clinical sequelae‚ e.g.‚ febrile neutropenia, in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies undergoing myeloablative chemotherapy followed by bone marrow transplantation (BMT)

Reduce the incidence and duration of sequelae of severe neutropenia (e.g.‚ fever‚ infections‚ oropharyngeal ulcers) in symptomatic patients with congenital neutropenia‚ cyclic neutropenia‚ or idiopathic neutropenia

Increase survival in patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation (Hematopoietic Syndrome of Acute Radiation Syndrome)

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Accord BioPharma Inc at 1-866-941-7875 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

FILKRI is supplied as single-dose prefilled syringes for subcutaneous or intravenous use in 300 mcg/0.5 mL and 480 mcg/0.8 mL strengths.

For more information, please see the full Prescribing Information.

About Accord BioPharma

Accord BioPharma, Inc., the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., seeks to provide affordable, accessible, patient-centric therapies in oncology, immunology, and critical care. With a focus on improving the patient experience, Accord BioPharma goes beyond the biology of medicine to see disease from the patients' perspective and develop high-quality therapies that impact patients' lives. Accord BioPharma believes in the ability of biosimilars to increase access and options for patients and deliver savings to the U.S. healthcare system, and is striving to offer one of the deepest biosimilar portfolios in the industry. For more information, visit AccordBioPharma.com.

*Based on cumulative average of prescriptions written from September 2025 - January 2026, according to IQVIA drug distribution data.

References:

FILKRI® (filgrastim-laha) injection. Prescribing Information. Accord BioPharma. UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv). Prescribing Information. Accord BioPharma. Simpson, P. Clinical Implications and Future Research of Neutrophils in Health and Disease. Immunome Research 2024;20(3): 1-2. Link, H. Current state and future opportunities in granulocyte colony‑stimulating factor (G‑CSF). Supportive Care in Cancer 2022;30:7067–7077. Accord BioPharma. Data on file. IMULDOSA® (ustekinumab-srlf). Prescribing Information. Accord BioPharma. HERCESSI™ (trastuzumab-strf). Prescribing Information. Accord BioPharma. OSVYRTI® (denosumab-desu). Prescribing Information. Accord BioPharma. JUBEREQ® (denosumab-desu). Prescribing Information. Accord BioPharma.

All trademarks, logos, and brand names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Accord BioPharma