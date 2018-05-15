FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia

"It is important for patients to have access to safe, effective and affordable biological products and we are committed to facilitating the development and approval of biosimilar and interchangeable products," said Leah Christl, Ph.D., director of the Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars Staff in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Biosimilars can provide greater access to treatment options for patients, increasing competition and potentially lowering costs."

Biological products are generally derived from a living organism and can come from many sources, such as humans, animals, microorganisms or yeast. A biosimilar is a biological product that is approved based on data showing that it is highly similar to a biological product already approved by the FDA (reference product) and has no clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety, purity and potency (i.e., safety and effectiveness) from the reference product, in addition to meeting other criteria specified by law.

The FDA's approval of Retacrit is based on a review of evidence that included extensive structural and functional characterization, animal study data, human pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data, clinical immunogenicity data and other clinical safety and effectiveness data that demonstrates Retacrit is biosimilar to Epogen/Procrit. Retacrit has been approved as a biosimilar, not as an interchangeable product.

The most common side effects of epoetin alfa-treated patients in clinical studies of the reference product were high blood pressure, joint pain, muscle spasm, fever, dizziness, medical device malfunction, blood vessel blockage, respiratory infection, cough, rash, injection site irritation, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, inflammation of the mouth and lips, weight decrease, reduction in white blood cells, bone pain, high blood sugar, insomnia, headache, depression, difficulty swallowing, low blood potassium, blood clots, itching, headache, injection site pain and chills.

Like Epogen/Procrit, Retacrit must be dispensed with a patient Medication Guide that provides information about the drug's uses and risks. In addition, as with Epogen/Procrit, Retacrit contains a Boxed Warning to alert health care professionals and patients about increased risks of death, heart problems, stroke and tumor growth or recurrence. Additional warnings include high blood pressure, seizures, a condition in which the bone marrow stops making red blood cells thus causing anemia, serious allergic reactions and severe skin reactions.

The FDA granted approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer company.

