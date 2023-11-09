FDA Approves First Treatment for Patients with Rare Inherited Blood Clotting Disorder

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

09 Nov, 2023, 14:42 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Adzynma, the first recombinant (genetically engineered) protein product indicated for prophylactic (preventive) or on‑demand enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) in adult and pediatric patients with congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP), a rare and life-threatening blood clotting disorder.

"The FDA remains deeply committed in our efforts to help facilitate the development and approval of safe and effective therapies for patients with rare diseases," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. "Without treatment, cTTP is ultimately fatal. Today's approval reflects important progress in the development of much-needed treatment options for patients affected by this life-threatening disorder."

The very rare, inherited blood clotting disorder called cTTP is caused by a disease-causing mutation in the ADAMTS13 gene, which is responsible for making an enzyme, also named ADAMTS13, that regulates blood clotting. A deficiency in this enzyme causes blood clots to form in the small blood vessels throughout the body. It is estimated that cTTP affects fewer than one thousand people in the United States. Symptoms typically develop in infancy or early childhood, but in some cases may develop in adulthood and may first manifest during pregnancy. Individuals with cTTP may experience severe bleeding episodes, strokes and damage to vital organs. If left untreated, the disease can be fatal. Treatment for cTTP typically involves prophylactic plasma-based therapy for individuals with chronic disease to reduce the risk of clotting/bleeding by replenishing the absent/low ADAMTS13 enzyme.

Adzynma is a purified recombinant form of the ADAMTS13 enzyme that works by providing a replacement for the low levels of the deficient enzyme in patients with cTTP. For prophylactic ERT, Adyznma is administered to help reduce the risk of disease symptoms. The product may also be administered as an on-demand ERT for treatment when the patient is experiencing an acute event. Adzynma is administered intravenously once every other week for prophylactic ERT, and once daily for on-demand ERT.

The safety and effectiveness of Adzynma were demonstrated in a global study evaluating prophylactic and on-demand ERT with Adzynma compared to plasma-based therapies in patients with cTTP.

The efficacy of Adzynma in the prophylactic treatment of patients with cTTP was evaluated in 46 patients who were randomized to receive 6 months of treatment with either Adzynma or plasma‑based therapies (Period 1), then crossed over to the other treatment for 6 months (Period 2). The efficacy was demonstrated based on the incidence of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) events, and TTP manifestations, as well as the incidence of the need for supplemental doses.

The efficacy of on‑demand ERT was evaluated based on the proportion of acute TTP events responding to Adzynma in both the prophylactic and the on-demand cohorts throughout the duration of the study. All acute and subacute TTP events resolved after treatment with either Adzynma or plasma‑based therapies.

The most common side effects associated with Adzynma include headache, diarrhea, migraine, abdominal pain, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, dizziness and vomiting. During the clinical studies, no adverse events, including allergic reactions, were observed during the administration of Adzynma.

The application was awarded a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher, and granted Priority Review, Fast Track and Orphan designations.

The FDA granted approval of Adzynma to Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc.

Media Contact: Carly (Kempler) Pflaum, 240-672-8872
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. 

 

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

